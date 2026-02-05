The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 5)

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Published Thu, Feb 5, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • The lender's consumer cross-border flow volumes have grown by 15% year on year since 2022.
    • The lender's consumer cross-border flow volumes have grown by 15% year on year since 2022. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    Stories you might have missed

    ‘We want to be a dominant player’: DBS targets S$100 billion in cross-border flows by 2030

    THE lender plans to roll out same-day outbound remittances from China by the second half of 2026.

    Analysts lift target prices for Singtel after STT GDC deal – with highest upside over 10%

    MAYBANK, DBS maintain ‘buy’ while Morningstar keeps conservative view.

    Property agency ERA hit with S$731,212 lawsuit over alleged negligent misrepresentation

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    THE board stated its intention to vigorously defend the suit.

    Grab to equip 10,000 drivers, merchants with AI skills by 2028

    THIS aligns with efforts by policymakers to future-proof workers as AI reshapes business models and jobs.

    Compulsory winding-up applications rise to 15-year high in 2025

    THE number of business cessations is the third-highest since 1990.

    CDL, Woh Hup tie-up tops Tanjong Rhu site tender with S$709.25 million bid at S$1,455 psf ppr

    THE 99-year leasehold private housing site fetches 5 bids.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Daily Debrief

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More