Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 5)

The lender's consumer cross-border flow volumes have grown by 15% year on year since 2022. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

Stories you might have missed

‘We want to be a dominant player’: DBS targets S$100 billion in cross-border flows by 2030

THE lender plans to roll out same-day outbound remittances from China by the second half of 2026.

Analysts lift target prices for Singtel after STT GDC deal – with highest upside over 10%

MAYBANK, DBS maintain ‘buy’ while Morningstar keeps conservative view.

Property agency ERA hit with S$731,212 lawsuit over alleged negligent misrepresentation

THE board stated its intention to vigorously defend the suit.

Grab to equip 10,000 drivers, merchants with AI skills by 2028

THIS aligns with efforts by policymakers to future-proof workers as AI reshapes business models and jobs.

Compulsory winding-up applications rise to 15-year high in 2025

THE number of business cessations is the third-highest since 1990.

CDL, Woh Hup tie-up tops Tanjong Rhu site tender with S$709.25 million bid at S$1,455 psf ppr

THE 99-year leasehold private housing site fetches 5 bids.