Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 14)

The sale comprises 90 strata lots as well as the plant, mechanical and electrical equipment located in them. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

What’s at stake in the US Supreme Court’s tariff ruling today?

[SINGAPORE] The fate of US President Donald Trump’s tariff regime could face a major test on Wednesday (Jan 14) in the US Supreme Court.

CICT to divest Bukit Panjang Plaza for S$428 million

[SINGAPORE] CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) has agreed to divest Bukit Panjang Plaza for S$428 million in cash, its manager said in a bourse filing on Wednesday (Jan 14).

Singapore real estate pay gains beat US, Europe with 14% jump: report

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

[SINGAPORE] Real estate professionals in Singapore secured higher average salary increases in 2025, outpacing gains in the US, UK and Europe, according to an industry report.

Government rejects call for shorter COE renewal tenures

[SINGAPORE] The government will not consider shorter validity periods for Certificate of Entitlement (COE) renewal, said Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 14).

Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan’s $18.9 million debt dispute sent to trial

[SINGAPORE] The Appellate Division of the High Court has sent a S$18.9 million dispute over alleged improper loans by bankrupt businesswoman Jannie Chan’s coffee-trading company to trial. This hands the Hour Glass co-founder a win in her years-long legal battle with creditors.

Unlock Bukit Sembawang’s deep value by putting it up for sale

[SINGAPORE] Many affluent Singaporeans aspire to live in private landed homes, the purchase of which is generally restricted to Singapore citizens.