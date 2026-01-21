Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 21)

Engie Factory Apac’s office in Golden Agri Plaza at Pasir Panjang was relatively quiet when BT visited it on Wednesday (Jan 21) at 4.30 pm. PHOTO: CHLOE LIM, BT

Stories you might have missed

Global energy giant Engie pulling out of startups in Singapore and the region

IT IS offering all its interests held through an Asia-Pacific VC unit for sale.

Malaysia’s IJM denies UK probe, money laundering claims amid graft investigation

THE Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has frozen bank accounts totalling RM15.8 million related to the company, reports say.

Singapore’s small and mid-caps: Investors hunt for ‘hidden gems’ as analysts eye privatisation candidates, structural plays

PICKS may lie beyond the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index.

Mainstream car COE rises 7.3%, large cars up 2.1% in post-motorshow event

MOST premiums increase, with only the commercial vehicle and Open category dipping.

Asean+3 growth to ease slightly in 2026 amid external uncertainty: Amro

KEY downside risks include more tariffs, a global tech slowdown and financial market volatility.

More than one-third of people want fewer foreign firms operating in their home country: report

THE widest gap in trust between domestic firms and those based abroad seen in Canada, Japan and Germany