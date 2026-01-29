Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jan 29)

The growth in Singapore was buoyed by geopolitical risks and the gold price rally, among other factors. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Gold demand in Singapore jumps 48% to a record 9.6 tonnes in 2025

APPETITE for the metal grew the fastest in the city-state among South-east Asia countries.

Singapore leaves monetary policy settings unchanged in January but raises inflation forecasts

MAS ups full-year core and headline inflation forecasts to 1-2%, from 0.5-1.5%.

How high can they go? Analysts set new target prices for DBS, OCBC, UOB after record week

THE three Singapore banks are driving the STI to new peaks as well.

Anchorpoint shopping centre up for sale with S$295 million guide price

THIS works out to around S$3,751 per sq ft on its existing net lettable area of 78,636 sq ft.

Singapore’s total employment up by 19,600 in Q4; retrenchment level rises in 2025: MOM

LABOUR market is expected to expand in Q1 2026, though firms are becoming more cautious in their hiring plans.

Indonesia shares pare losses after authorities pledge to address MSCI’s transparency concerns

INDONESIA shares are hit by second trading halt after MSCI flags transparency concerns.