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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 16)

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Published Thu, Jul 16, 2026 · 06:15 PM
    • (From left) RAS president Benjamin Boh, SBF CEO Kok Ping Soon, SRA president Ernie Koh and SBF chief policy and operating officer Musa Fazal delivered the findings of the study.
    • (From left) RAS president Benjamin Boh, SBF CEO Kok Ping Soon, SRA president Ernie Koh and SBF chief policy and operating officer Musa Fazal delivered the findings of the study. PHOTO: ST,SHINTARO TAY

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