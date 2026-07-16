Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 16)

(From left) RAS president Benjamin Boh, SBF CEO Kok Ping Soon, SRA president Ernie Koh and SBF chief policy and operating officer Musa Fazal delivered the findings of the study. PHOTO: ST,SHINTARO TAY

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RTS Link could cause S$290 million net increase in outflow annually for Singapore: study

[SINGAPORE] The Republic is expected to record a S$290 million net increase in outbound annual spend in Johor Bahru after the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link opens next year.

UOBKH lifts Lum Chang Creations target price on mainboard transfer, order wins

[SINGAPORE] UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) lifted its target price for Lum Chang Creations : LCC -2.6% on Tuesday (Jul 14) on the back of its mainboard transfer and stronger order wins.

Macquarie upgrades STI 12-month target to 6,000, giving its top picks

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[SINGAPORE] Macquarie upgraded its 12-month target for Singapore’s benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) to 6,000, pointing to a “healthy cocktail” of macroeconomic tailwinds, rising domestic interest rates and supportive government market initiatives.

Quiet market, low offers: MLT defends slow pace of S$1 billion divestment plan

[SINGAPORE] The manager of Mapletree Logistics Trust (MLT) has defended the slow pace of its S$1 billion portfolio divestment ahead of its annual general meeting, blaming a slow property market and low-ball offers.

Coal dominance, fiscal constraints to temper South-east Asia’s clean energy boom

[SINGAPORE] Even as South-east Asia hit a record in renewable energy investments last year, the region’s reliance on coal and fiscal constraints remain key obstacles to achieving a clean energy transition.

Indonesia kickstarts long-delayed US$21 billion Abadi Masela LNG project

[JAKARTA] Indonesia kicked off construction of the long-delayed US$21 billion Abadi Masela liquefied natural gas (LNG) project on Thursday (Jul 16).