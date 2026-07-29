Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 29)

From left: Low Yen Ling, senior minister of state for trade and industry and culture, community and youth, and Jeffrey Siow, transport minister and second minister for finance, announcing the second tranche of assistance measures. PHOTO: ST

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Sheng Siong H1 net profit rises 11.7% to S$80.8 million on improved sales mix

[SINGAPORE] Supermarket operator Sheng Siong : OV8 -0.62% posted an 11.7 per cent increase in net profit for the first half of FY2026 to S$80.8 million, from S$72.3 million in H1 FY2025.

Singtel explores Nasdaq-SGX dual listing path, data centre Reit

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SINGAPORE] Singtel : Z74 -0.22% on Wednesday (Jul 29) said that it was considering a dual listing on Nasdaq and the Singapore Exchange (SGX), as well as listing a data centre real estate investment trust (Reit).

Sembcorp to purchase 20% stake in clean power unit of Singapore refiner Aster

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EGP Energy shares close 21.6% above IPO price on trading debut

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Grab to roll out on-demand autonomous vehicle rides in Punggol ahead of Q4 commercial launch

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