Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 31)

Earnings per share stand at S$0.1101, compared with S$0.0426 in the same period last year. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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Seatrium more than doubles H1 net profit, sees Iran war driving demand for floating LNG solutions

[SINGAPORE] Offshore and marine player Seatrium’s net profit surged 158.3 per cent to S$372.9 million for the first half ended Jun 30, boosted by a S$172 million gain from the sale of non-core assets.

Singapore employment grows in Q2 even as retrenchments rise to highest since 2020

[SINGAPORE] Retrenchments in Singapore rose 17.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2026 to their highest level since the fourth quarter of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic was weighing heavily on the labour market, advance data from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) showed on Friday (Jul 31).

StanChart to transfer part of credit card, personal loan clients to Trust Bank

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[SINGAPORE] Standard Chartered (StanChart) will be transferring part of its credit card and personal loan clients to Trust Bank to boost growth in Singapore.

Singapore manufacturers, services remain upbeat on six-month outlook despite global uncertainties

[SINGAPORE] Business sentiments in the manufacturing and services sector remain optimistic about the next six months despite elevated geopolitical and economic uncertainties.

‘No board can afford to be under-invested’ in AI: Josephine Teo at SID AI guide launch

[SINGAPORE] As artificial intelligence becomes a boardroom priority, directors in Singapore can now tap a new framework to help them oversee its adoption and governance.

South-east Asia’s ESG loans rebound 54.1% to US$9.4 billion in Q2

[SINGAPORE] Proceeds raised from environmental, social and governance (ESG) loans in South-east Asia rebounded sharply in the second quarter of 2026, jumping 54.1 per cent to US$9.4 billion, compared to Q1.