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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jul 31)

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Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • Earnings per share stand at S$0.1101, compared with S$0.0426 in the same period last year.
    • Earnings per share stand at S$0.1101, compared with S$0.0426 in the same period last year. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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