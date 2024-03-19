Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 19)

Stories you might have missed

SingPost considers divesting flagship SingPost Centre and floating Australian business

SINGAPORE Post is looking at divesting its non-core assets, including its flagship retail-commercial mixed development SingPost Centre at Paya Lebar Central. Floating its Australian business is another option that has stemmed from its strategic review.

Condo leasing market continues decline in February, HDB rents hit new all-time high: SRX, 99.co

SINGAPORE’S private rental market remained soft in February 2024, while Housing and Development Board rents rose to reach a new all-time high after dipping the month before.

Manulife US Reit manager names new CEO, CFO amid leadership exodus

THE manager of Manulife US Reit on Tuesday (Mar 19) said it appointed John Casasante to the dual role of chief executive officer and chief investment officer.

WP chief Pritam Singh charged with lying to Parliament over Raeesah Khan’s case, pleads not guilty

LEADER of the Opposition and Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh was charged with two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee, two years after the police opened investigations into his conduct before the Committee of Privileges.

ShopBack cuts 195 employees in push for sustainability

TEMASEK-BACKED cashback and rewards platform ShopBack has reduced its employee headcount by 24 per cent or 195 roles “to become more focused and self-sustainable as a company”.

Singtel to launch cloud computing offering with Nvidia AI chips

SINGTEL is launching GPU-as-a-Service, a cloud-based solution that offers access to graphics processing units on demand. It will be available in Singapore and South-east Asia from the third quarter of 2024.

Singapore shares flat as investors await Fed’s policy meeting

SINGAPORE shares were flat on Tuesday in spite of overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors wait for the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Wednesday.