Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 9)

Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 5.2% at close, while the Topix dropped 3.8%. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Stories you might have missed

STI, Malaysia, Indonesia stocks tumble as oil spikes; analysts flag impact on South-east Asia

[SINGAPORE] Wider Asia markets tumbled on Monday (Mar 9), with South Korean and Japan indices leading losses, as investors grow increasingly nervous about the impact of a widening Middle East conflict and rising oil prices.

DBS CEO Tan Su Shan receives S$9.6 million pay package for 2025 in first year at helm

[SINGAPORE] DBS chief executive officer Tan Su Shan received S$9.6 million in total compensation for the 12 months ended Dec 31, 2025, covering both her first nine months at the helm and the period she served as deputy CEO earlier in the year.

Singapore police arrest Capital Asia Investments directors, seize over S$160 million in assets

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

[SINGAPORE] Two directors of fund manager Capital Asia Investments have been arrested, said the police and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on Monday (Mar 9).

Civil service head Leo Yip to retire on Apr 1; to be replaced by Chan Heng Kee

[SINGAPORE] The head of civil service, Leo Yip, will retire from the administrative service on Apr 1, after serving 43 years in the public sector.

Nasdaq-listed biotech company Cytek boosts Singapore facility with US$3 million investment

[SINGAPORE] Flow cytometry company Cytek Biosciences has invested US$3 million in its Singapore facility as it expands its manufacturing and regional operations, its chief executive officer said on Monday (Mar 9).

Renminbi adoption gains traction in Asean amid deepening regional trade ties: Standard Chartered

[SINGAPORE] The use of renminbi is expanding in Asean, with renminbi cross-border settlements hitting 8.9 trillion yuan (S$2.8 trillion) in 2025, up 50.7 per cent year on year, according to a new Standard Chartered report released on Monday (Mar 9).