Seatrium is retrenching about 2% of its Singapore workforce, or around 220 workers. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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Seatrium to lay off 2% of its Singapore workforce

[SINGAPORE] Offshore, marine and energy group Seatrium is retrenching about 2 per cent of its Singapore workforce, or around 220 workers, in its first employee restructuring exercise since its formation through a 2023 merger.

Keppel slides, StarHub climbs on news of M1-StarHub merger

[SINGAPORE] Shares of StarHub and Keppel rose on Tuesday (Nov 24) afternoon – though the latter’s share price later began to dip – following news that StarHub would merge with Keppel’s M1.

Singapore raises 2026 full-year export growth forecast to 30-32%

The Business Times Insights Asia Pacific Sustainability Index 2026 Sustainability has reached Apac boardrooms but are board members sufficiently equipped? Find out more in our report. ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

[SINGAPORE] The Republic is now headed for export growth of 30 to 32 per cent in 2026, with trade agency Enterprise Singapore citing “exceptionally strong performance” and “continued support from artificial intelligence-related demand” as it upped the non-oil domestic exports forecast.

Singapore working with US on chip export enforcement as Megaspeed probe continues: PM Wong

[CANBERRA] Singapore is working with the US to establish a mechanism to facilitate enforcement of American chip export controls, as the Republic continues its investigation into Singapore-based Megaspeed International for possible breaches of domestic laws.

SGX’s first GLB IPO must have strong presence in South-east Asia, not just US prowess: Deloitte

[SINGAPORE] A company listing on the Singapore Exchange’s new Global Listing Board must have a significant presence in South-east Asia – not just in the US.

Muzinich steers clear of ‘hot’ data centre financing, highly leveraged PE deals

[SINGAPORE] Global credit specialist Muzinich & Co is steering clear of red-hot artificial intelligence data centre financing and heavily levered private equity deals, as it prepares to launch its second Asia-Pacific private-debt fund in early 2027.