Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 5)

The dividend per share declared by DBS for Q3 2026 comprises an ordinary dividend of S$0.66 and a capital return dividend of S$0.15. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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DBS eyes prime brokerage business as Q3 profit falls 5% on weaker trading income

[SINGAPORE] DBS is considering setting up a prime brokerage business as it looks to expand its institutional equities franchise and tap growth opportunities in Asian financial markets, even as its markets trading income plunged in the third quarter of 2026.

Singapore retail sales growth accelerates to 1.7% in September, but misses median forecast

[SINGAPORE] Retail sales picked up to grow 1.7 per cent year on year in September, from August’s upwardly revised 0.8 per cent expansion, but came in under private-sector economists’ consensus estimates, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed on Thursday (Nov 5).

Royal Group and Sunset Hospitality abandon plans to open Casa Mett hotel off Orchard Road

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[SINGAPORE] The Casa Mett hotel will no longer materialise on the site of the former Ming Arcade, with the property’s owner Royal Group of Companies and would-be operator Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) having agreed to discontinue the project.

Grab’s Singapore, Malaysia businesses worth more than share price: DBS

[SINGAPORE] Grab’s businesses in Singapore and Malaysia alone are worth more than its current share price, said DBS Group Research. The research house believes the ride-hailing and food delivery group’s recent share-price weakness may be overdone.

Singapore CEOs shift focus to AI returns, with ‘very low tolerance for inefficiency’: Microsoft executive

[SINGAPORE] Companies in Singapore may be willing to pay a premium for artificial intelligence, but their bosses have little patience for spending that does not deliver value, according to a top Microsoft executive.

Visa sets up six global tech hubs in Singapore, with 1,500 staff at new Paya Lebar centre

[SINGAPORE] Digital payments giant Visa will set up six hubs in Singapore to build capabilities in emerging technologies as the global payments landscape evolves.