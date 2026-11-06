Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Nov 6)

The STI ended Nov 6 down 2.2% or 117.08 points at 5,179.17, tracking regional declines. Sats was the only counter to close higher. PHOTO: BT FILE

Stories you might have missed

Singapore tech stocks plunge as Nasdaq bloodbath spills into region

[SINGAPORE] Singapore-listed technology stocks extended their losses on Friday (Nov 6), ending a turbulent week for semiconductor-related counters as the US midterm election results heightened concerns over artificial intelligence spending and regulation.

Analysts cut DBS target price on lower 2027 earnings, but see buying opportunity after share price slide

[SINGAPORE] Several analysts have cut their target price on DBS after the bank’s third-quarter results, as they lowered their estimates of the lender’s earnings going forward.

China Investment Corp, PGIM’s 50% stake in Nex mall up for sale; asking about S$1.2 billion

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

[SINGAPORE] A half stake in the popular Nex mall at Serangoon Central is understood to be on the market with a price tag of about S$1.2 billion to S$1.25 billion.

Singapore Airlines’ new planes and seats delayed again due to certification issues

[SINGAPORE] In yet another delay, Singapore Airlines’ more than S$2 billion new long-haul cabin seats on its retrofitted A350-900 aircraft and brand-new Boeing 777-9 planes are now expected to enter service only in the second half of 2027.

S$3 billion money laundering case: Rare Pateks, Rolexes and diamond-covered Hermes head to auction

[SINGAPORE] A Patek Philippe Nautilus Perpetual Calendar valued at up to S$250,000 but with a starting bid of just S$125,000. A Hermes bracelet watch covered in more than 700 diamonds, opening at only S$25,000. And a rare Van Cleef & Arpels timepiece featuring two miniature lovers who meet for a kiss on a Parisian bridge.

CDG Zig, Kumpool join Singapore-Malaysia cross-border taxi scheme from Nov 16

[SINGAPORE] Local transport operator ComfortDelGro’s Zig platform and Malaysian ride-pooling operator Kumpool have been licensed to offer cross-border taxi services under the enhanced Cross-Border Taxi Scheme from Nov 16.