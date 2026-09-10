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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 10)

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Published Thu, Sep 10, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says the consequences of not attracting good people to politics may not become apparent immediately, but in 15 to 25 years.
    • Prime Minister Lawrence Wong says the consequences of not attracting good people to politics may not become apparent immediately, but in 15 to 25 years. PHOTO:MDDI

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    Ministerial pay rise not a lure into politics, but inaction would leave Singapore to ‘suffer the consequences’: PM Wong

    [SINGAPORE] The move to increase ministerial salaries is not to incentivise people into politics, but failing to keep political salaries competitive could, over time, leave Singapore short of the leadership it needs, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

    A ‘sobering’ experience: Embed CEO on firm being hauled to court for CPF arrears

    [SINGAPORE] Being hauled to court and facing enforcement action over unpaid Central Provident Fund (CPF) contributions has been a “sobering” experience, said Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) CEO Dennis Ng, as major sporting partners monitor their ties with the local fintech firm.

    Grab said to be in talks to buy Singapore fintech firm Atome

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    [SINGAPORE] Grab Holdings, the biggest ride-hailing and food-delivery firm in South-east Asia, is in talks to buy a majority stake in Singapore-based buy-now-pay-later platform Atome Financial, according to people familiar with the matter.

    Government will consider accreditation, look into sick bays for childcare leave implementation

    [SINGAPORE] The government is actively looking at creating an accreditation mark to recognise work-life friendly workplaces, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah said in Parliament on Thursday (Sep 10).

    Singapore-Sydney route gets sixth airline as EgyptAir enters market

    [SINGAPORE] The Singapore-Sydney air corridor is set to gain a sixth operator by early 2027, as EgyptAir joins a multi-carrier push that is adding seat capacity to one of the Asia-Pacific’s most lucrative long-haul routes.

    Hell hath no fury like a man scorned: CEO’s S$468,000 suit against ex fails after relationship sours

    [SINGAPORE] Infatuated with a former flight attendant he met on a flight, the chief executive of a listed company claimed to have spent more than S$468,000 on the woman, only to sue her for its return after their relationship soured.

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