Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 1)

The former Temasek Primary and Secondary schools have made way for the 1,010-unit New Upper Changi Road residential project. PHOTO: BT FILE

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UOL, CapitaLand aim high with S$1.4 billion or S$1,537 psf ppr bid for New Upper Changi site

[SINGAPORE] A state land site for a massive 1,010-unit project in the Bedok area fetched a bullish top bid from UOL Group and CapitaLand Development (CLD), which topped four offers at S$1.4 billion or S$1,537 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr).

PM Wong to visit Bangkok for first Leaders’ Retreat with Thailand’s Anutin on Sep 2

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Bangkok on Wednesday (Sep 2) for the Singapore-Thailand Leaders’ Retreat, the first for him and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

UOL’s Marina Square mall to close after March 2027 for major revamp

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[SINGAPORE] Marina Square shopping mall will close on Mar 31, 2027, as property developer Singapore Land (SingLand) embarks on a large-scale overhaul to transform the 9.2-hectare downtown complex into a multi-use development by 2031.

MAS seeks feedback on proposals regulating value, user protection for stablecoins

[SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) is seeking feedback on proposed legislative changes that would determine which stablecoin issuers can be regulated by the authority, and the safeguards they must meet to protect users and keep the value of their tokens stable.

UOB Private Bank appoints UBS’ Dominique Boer as Asean market head

[SINGAPORE] UOB Private Bank has appointed Dominique Boer as its regional market head for Asean, as the lender continues to build out its wealth management business across the region.

Nio delivers 35,836 vehicles in August, up 14.5% year on year