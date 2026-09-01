UOB Private Bank appoints UBS’ Dominique Boer as Asean market head

Boer, who has held senior roles at UBS and Credit Suisse, will take up the position on Sep 17

Dominique Boer’s appointment comes as UOB steps up its regional wealth push, with the group aiming to double its wealth management income by 2030. PHOTO: UOB PRIVATE BANK

[SINGAPORE] UOB Private Bank has appointed Dominique Boer as its regional market head for Asean, as the lender continues to build out its wealth management business across the region.

Boer will join UOB on Sep 17 and be based in Singapore, the bank said on Tuesday (Sep 1). She will report to Chew Mun Yew, head of UOB Private Bank.

She will oversee the growth and strategic development of the private bank’s Asean franchise, including its efforts to deepen client relationships and expand across regional wealth corridors.

Before joining UOB, Boer held roles at UBS and Credit Suisse in Singapore, spending about a decade at the latter.

She has 35 years of financial services experience spanning private banking, retail banking, as well as small and medium-sized enterprise and corporate banking.

Over the past two decades, she has held senior private banking roles covering markets across the Asia-Pacific, including the Philippines, India and Australia.

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Her appointment comes as UOB steps up its regional wealth push, with the group aiming to double its wealth management income by 2030.

The bank has spotlighted Asean as a key source of growth for its wealth franchise, particularly as the ranks of affluent and high-net-worth individuals expand across the region.

UOB serves more than eight million customers across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Vietnam. It is looking to tap its existing relationships with entrepreneurs, family businesses and corporate clients to capture more of the wealth generated in these markets.

The lender has also been expanding its private banking presence elsewhere in the region.

In July, UOB Private Bank said it was targeting a five times increase in assets under management and wealth revenue in Hong Kong by 2030, while trebling its client adviser headcount there to around 60.