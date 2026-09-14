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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 14)

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Published Mon, Sep 14, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • MAS noted that Singdollar issuance increased across both financial institutions and corporates, with new entrants contributing to a more diversified issuer base.
    • MAS noted that Singdollar issuance increased across both financial institutions and corporates, with new entrants contributing to a more diversified issuer base. PHOTO: BT FILE

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    Singapore bond issuance hits record US$95 billion in 2025, up 21.8%: MAS

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s bond market issuance jumped 21.8 per cent year on year to a record US$95 billion in 2025, driven by refinancing needs and regional demand for capital for artificial intelligence, technology and infrastructure.

    NTUC affiliate union, other bodies call on ex-True Group workers to seek assistance amid company liquidation

    [SINGAPORE] The Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union (SMMWU) – an affiliate union of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) – and other non-governmental bodies have called on former employees of True Group to seek required assistance.

    Indonesia sacks finance minister Purbaya, replaces him with deputy Suahasil

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    [JAKARTA] Indonesia on Monday (Sep 14) replaced Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa with Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara, marking another major reshuffle at the country’s powerful finance ministry.

    S-Reits an ‘oasis of calm’ amid global bond yield surge: UOBKH

    [SINGAPORE] UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) has maintained an “overweight” stance on Singapore real estate investment trusts (S-Reits), favouring domestic plays as an “oasis of calm” while rising global bond yields drag down overseas-exposed assets.

    After Indonesia, Grab comes under pressure in Vietnam over driver earnings

    GRAB’S Vietnam operations continued largely uninterrupted through the weekend despite calls for a two-day driver boycott as the Singapore-headquartered ride-hailing giant faces mounting pressure from drivers and regulators over fares, commissions and shrinking take-home earnings.

    SGX to offer crypto perpetual futures to US institutions as regulated exchanges join race

    SINGAPORE Exchange (SGX) is preparing to offer its cryptocurrency perpetual futures to US institutions, making it the first major traditional exchange to bring one of crypto’s favourite trades into the mainstream.

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