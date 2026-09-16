Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 16)

Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng (right) and DBS Singapore country head Lim Him Chuan speaking at the launch of a South-east Asia regional outlook report. PHOTO: DBS

Stories you might have missed

Asean’s diversity does not mean its integration is stalling: Tan See Leng

[SINGAPORE] Asean’s diversity does not mean the regional integration is stalling, said Minister for Trade and Industry (Energy and Industry) Tan See Leng, despite the bloc being made up of “a diverse group of nations”.

Why US$100 oil, 5% US yields affect Singdollar, ringgit differently vs other Asean currencies

[SINGAPORE] Global financial markets are confronting a dual shock: crude oil prices soaring past US$100 a barrel and the US 10-year Treasury yield crossing 5 per cent for the first time in three years.

UOBKH cuts STI target, downgrades banks on prolonged Middle East conflict

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] Fresh escalation in the Middle East conflict over the weekend has prompted UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) to cut its Straits Times Index (STI) target by 9.3 per cent amid risks of a prolonged war, higher oil prices and weaker business sentiment.

Anthropic to open Singapore office in October, sees it as ‘standout market’ for Claude

[SINGAPORE] Artificial intelligence company Anthropic will open its office in Singapore next month, marking its fifth location in the Asia-Pacific.

CDL to launch 570-unit Jurong project Lucerne Grand with prices from S$1.5 million

[SINGAPORE] City Developments Ltd (CDL) will start previews for the October launch of its 570-unit Lucerne Grand condominium on Friday (Sep 18), pitching the Jurong Lake project at prices starting in the S$2,250-to-S$2,420-per-square-foot (psf) range.

Trendale Tower back on market for en bloc sale at S$168 million guide price

[SINGAPORE] The owners of Trendale Tower are making another attempt at an en bloc sale, offering the freehold site in the prime Cairnhill enclave at a guide price of S$168 million.