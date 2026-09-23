Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 23)

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Singapore core inflation picks up to 2.2% in August; watchers mixed on MAS response

[SINGAPORE] Central bank watchers remain cautious on the prospect of Singapore tightening monetary policy, as inflation ticked up in August in line with estimates.

Martin Modern, Wallich Residences properties linked to money laundering case sold for S$16.3 million at auction

[SINGAPORE] Only four of some 20 seized properties put on the block on Wednesday (Sep 23) found takers at two separate auctions, with units at Martin Modern and Wallich Residences sold for a total of S$16.28 million.

SGX enhances disclosure rules to build a ‘value creation culture’ among issuers

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[SINGAPORE] Listed companies will be required to give investors a clearer view of how they pay top executives, manage dividends and engage shareholders under new disclosure rules taking effect from Jan 1, 2027.

Ex-execs of CW Group, Allied Tech charged with offences linked to lawyer’s S$76 million misappropriation

[SINGAPORE] The former chief executive of CW Group and executive director of Allied Technologies were charged on Wednesday with conspiring with JLC Advisors’ former managing partner Jeffrey Ong in misappropriating tens of millions of dollars from the companies.

What’s on the agenda when Xi and Trump meet in Washington

[BEIJING] When Chinese President Xi Jinping touches down in Washington on Wednesday, it will mark three years since he last visited the US. His much-anticipated one-day summit with US President Donald Trump the following day will offer the leaders of the world’s two largest economies a chance to improve personal ties and look for common ground on contentious topics including trade, artificial intelligence, the Iran war and the future of Taiwan.

ADB raises South-east Asia growth outlook as AI boom offsets energy and El Nino pressures

[SINGAPORE] Even amid persistent energy disruptions and an intensifying El Nino, economists from the Asian Development Bank expect that strong technology exports and investment will lift growth prospects in developing South-east Asia.