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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 2)

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Published Wed, Sep 2, 2026 · 06:45 PM
    • One respondent sees a downward re-centring of the policy band at MAS’ upcoming meeting.
    • One respondent sees a downward re-centring of the policy band at MAS’ upcoming meeting. PHOTO: BT FILE

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    Economists raise Singapore 2026 growth forecast to 5%; more see AI bubble as a top risk

    [SINGAPORE] Private-sector economists have raised their 2026 growth projections for the Republic to 5 per cent, from 3.5 per cent previously.

    What do rising US Treasury yields mean for Singapore investors?

    [SINGAPORE] Local investors are watching the impact of higher US Treasury yields on domestic bonds and equities, after a month of upward pressure on longer-dated yields culminated in a hawkish message from Federal Reserve chair Kevin Warsh at the Jackson Hole symposium on Aug 28.

    Singapore, Thailand to develop multi-year agenda for successive Asean chairmanships

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    [SINGAPORE] Singapore and Thailand agreed on Wednesday (Sep 2) to cooperate closely to drive a multi-year Asean agenda focused on continuity and momentum as Singapore prepares to chair the bloc next year before handing the gavel over to Thailand.

    Falling AI token costs could fuel next leg of Singapore semiconductor rally: analysts

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore-listed semiconductor equipment suppliers are set to be the beneficiaries of a possible fresh wave of spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, with falling token costs spurring wider use of AI models, analysts said.

    Hunting for yield? DBS analysts bet on S-Reits over bank dividends

    [SINGAPORE] Investors hunting for dividend income may want to look beyond Singapore banks and towards real estate investment trusts (Reits), as the yield gap between the two sectors hits a multi-year high.

    Keppel DC Reit’s private placement upsized to S$625 million after ‘strong demand’

    [SINGAPORE] Keppel DC Reit’s private placement to partially fund the majority acquisitions of two Japan data centres has been upsized from S$600 million to S$625 million on “strong demand” from investors, its manager said on Wednesday (Sep 2).

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