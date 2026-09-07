Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 7)

In F&B services, two out of the five categories record on year growth. PHOTO: BT, FILE

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Singapore retail sales rise by just 1.5% in July, under consensus forecast

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s retail sales expanded by just 1.5 per cent year on year in July, moderating from the 4 per cent growth recorded in June, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed on Monday (Sep 7).

Are developers over-optimistic with bullish housing land bids?

{SINGAPORE] An open-bid auction process can make for good drama. Imagine a group of developers gathering in one place at a specified date and time, and openly bidding against one another for a prime land parcel.

Parliament to debate political salaries this week; PM Wong and Chan Chun Sing to speak on Sep 8

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] Parliament is slated to debate proposed changes to political salaries, including those of ministers, when it sits this week.

Singapore, Hong Kong banks to benefit most as Asia capital markets deepen in H2: Morgan Stanley

[SINGAPORE] A recent report from Morgan Stanley noted that Singapore and Hong Kong banks stand to be key beneficiaries as Asia’s capital markets continue to deepen in the second half of this year.

UOBKH ‘Alpha Picks’ beats STI in August due to large-caps; Sats in for September

[SINGAPORE] The UOB Kay Hian (UOBKH) “Alpha Picks” portfolios for both Singapore and Malaysia outperformed their respective benchmark indices on key measures in August, said the brokerage on Thursday (Sep 3).

Brokerages lift their STI targets as earnings drive momentum into Q4

[SINGAPORE] With the final quarter of 2026 almost here, some brokerages have raised their targets for Straits Times Index (STI), reflecting a growing optimism underpinned by solid corporate earnings and macroeconomic resilience.