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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 7)

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Published Mon, Sep 7, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • In F&B services, two out of the five categories record on year growth.
    • In F&B services, two out of the five categories record on year growth. PHOTO: BT, FILE

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    Singapore retail sales rise by just 1.5% in July, under consensus forecast

    [SINGAPORE] The Republic’s retail sales expanded by just 1.5 per cent year on year in July, moderating from the 4 per cent growth recorded in June, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed on Monday (Sep 7).

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    Singapore, Hong Kong banks to benefit most as Asia capital markets deepen in H2: Morgan Stanley

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    UOBKH ‘Alpha Picks’ beats STI in August due to large-caps; Sats in for September

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    Brokerages lift their STI targets as earnings drive momentum into Q4

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