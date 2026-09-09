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Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 9)

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Published Wed, Sep 9, 2026 · 07:00 PM
    • The freehold mall’s current net lettable area is nearly 76,660 sq ft.
    • The freehold mall’s current net lettable area is nearly 76,660 sq ft. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

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    Royal Holdings, RB Capital buy Scotts Square for S$310 million

    [SINGAPORE] The price works out to S$2,369 psf on a gross floor area of 130,875 sq ft.

    Singdollar hits 10-month high against MYR; analysts still bullish on ringgit

    [SINGAPORE] The Singapore dollar rose to a 10-month high against the ringgit on Wednesday (Sep 9), as rising US Treasury yields and risk-off sentiment drove investors towards the city-state’s currency as a regional safe haven.

    COE premiums up across the board; Cat A price hits all-time high of S$133,009

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    [SINGAPORE] The Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) premium hit an all-time high of S$133,009 in the Wednesday (Sep 9) tender exercise, even as the prices rose across all the other categories.

    Manufacturers turn to Johor-Singapore corridor as supply chains diversify

    [JOHOR BAHRU] Manufacturers expanding into Malaysia are seeking advice on how to connect their new plants to global markets, as tariff pressures and China-plus-N strategies reshape supply chains across South-east Asia.

    New BizSG initiative to give SMEs easier access to government support and services

    [SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Trade and Industry and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) are launching a new whole-of-government initiative that uses artificial intelligence to help businesses access and transact with government support and services.

    TUV SUD launches S$30 million Singapore decarbonisation centre to boost carbon market trust

    [SINGAPORE] German testing and certification group TUV SUD launched on Wednesday (Sep 9) a new S$30 million decarbonisation centre in Singapore, which will help companies measure and verify emissions and other carbon data.

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    TRENDING NOW

    Despite the current sell-off, currency strategists view the ringgit’s slide as temporary.

    Singdollar hits 10-month high against MYR; analysts still bullish on ringgit

    The latest Category A COE price was 3.5% higher than the S$128,501 posted at the previous tender.

    COE premiums up across the board; Cat A price hits all-time high of S$133,009

    The freehold mall’s current net lettable area is nearly 76,660 sq ft.

    Royal Holdings, RB Capital buy Scotts Square for S$310 million

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

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