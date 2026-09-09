Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Sep 9)

The freehold mall’s current net lettable area is nearly 76,660 sq ft. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Stories you might have missed

Royal Holdings, RB Capital buy Scotts Square for S$310 million

[SINGAPORE] The price works out to S$2,369 psf on a gross floor area of 130,875 sq ft.

Singdollar hits 10-month high against MYR; analysts still bullish on ringgit

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore dollar rose to a 10-month high against the ringgit on Wednesday (Sep 9), as rising US Treasury yields and risk-off sentiment drove investors towards the city-state’s currency as a regional safe haven.

COE premiums up across the board; Cat A price hits all-time high of S$133,009

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

[SINGAPORE] The Category A certificate of entitlement (COE) premium hit an all-time high of S$133,009 in the Wednesday (Sep 9) tender exercise, even as the prices rose across all the other categories.

Manufacturers turn to Johor-Singapore corridor as supply chains diversify

[JOHOR BAHRU] Manufacturers expanding into Malaysia are seeking advice on how to connect their new plants to global markets, as tariff pressures and China-plus-N strategies reshape supply chains across South-east Asia.

New BizSG initiative to give SMEs easier access to government support and services

[SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Trade and Industry and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) are launching a new whole-of-government initiative that uses artificial intelligence to help businesses access and transact with government support and services.

TUV SUD launches S$30 million Singapore decarbonisation centre to boost carbon market trust

[SINGAPORE] German testing and certification group TUV SUD launched on Wednesday (Sep 9) a new S$30 million decarbonisation centre in Singapore, which will help companies measure and verify emissions and other carbon data.