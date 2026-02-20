The Business Times

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Published Fri, Feb 20, 2026 · 06:30 PM
    • BMW cars at the Singapore Motorshow 2026.
    • BMW cars at the Singapore Motorshow 2026. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

    COE: Mainstream car premium exceeds that of large cars for the first time in almost 6 years

    CATEGORY A holds firm at S$106,501 while Category B drops more than 5% to S$105,001.

    Singapore’s Tada ramps up US push, eyes Africa as Grab-GoTo merger looms

    THE company is looking to raise US$100 million in investment to support its growth in existing and new markets.

    UOBKH says financial sector biggest winner from Budget, gives overall top picks

    THE brokerage sets the year-end STI target at 5,400 points.

    OUE Reit, UOB gauging market interest for One Raffles Place as part of asset strategy

    THERE is ‘no assurance that any binding agreement or any transaction will materialise’, says the Reit’s manager.

    Around 22,000 civil servants to get salary bumps of 2% to 9% from Aug 1

    THE adjustments are aimed at keeping pace with market standards and enabling the Public Service to continue to attract and retain talent.

    OCBC upgrades SIAEC to ‘buy’ as other analysts weigh expansion costs impact

    TARGET prices hover around S$4 as analysts balance robust joint-venture profits against heavy startup costs for new hangars.

    Daily Debrief

