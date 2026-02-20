BMW cars at the Singapore Motorshow 2026. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

Stories you might have missed

COE: Mainstream car premium exceeds that of large cars for the first time in almost 6 years

CATEGORY A holds firm at S$106,501 while Category B drops more than 5% to S$105,001.

Singapore’s Tada ramps up US push, eyes Africa as Grab-GoTo merger looms

THE company is looking to raise US$100 million in investment to support its growth in existing and new markets.

UOBKH says financial sector biggest winner from Budget, gives overall top picks

DECODING ASIA Navigate Asia in

a new global order Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

THE brokerage sets the year-end STI target at 5,400 points.

OUE Reit, UOB gauging market interest for One Raffles Place as part of asset strategy

THERE is ‘no assurance that any binding agreement or any transaction will materialise’, says the Reit’s manager.

Around 22,000 civil servants to get salary bumps of 2% to 9% from Aug 1

THE adjustments are aimed at keeping pace with market standards and enabling the Public Service to continue to attract and retain talent.

OCBC upgrades SIAEC to ‘buy’ as other analysts weigh expansion costs impact

TARGET prices hover around S$4 as analysts balance robust joint-venture profits against heavy startup costs for new hangars.