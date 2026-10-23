Economists mixed on near-term MAS policy tightening after core, headline inflation ease in September

Some are also revising their inflation forecasts downward

Both core and headline inflation figures undershoot consensus estimates in the latest update. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Economists were divided on whether Singapore’s central bank will move on monetary policy in the near term. This comes after official data on Friday (Oct 23) showed slower consumer price increases in September, defying expectations of a slight pick-up.

Some watchers have also lowered their inflation forecasts, following the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry’s (METI) release of the latest inflation prints.

The monetary authority stood pat in its recent October meeting, surprising private-sector economists, who had anticipated a tightening move then.