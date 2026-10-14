The Business Times
business-time-50
NEWS ANALYSIS

Bubble or nothing? Looking at the AI boom as part of a cycle

Singapore’s economic strategy must be ready for structural artificial intelligence-related risk

Summarise

Annabeth Leow

Published Wed, Oct 14, 2026 · 07:39 PM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The city-state has a clear role to play in ensuring that the business and societal take-up of AI is intentional and targeted.
    • The city-state has a clear role to play in ensuring that the business and societal take-up of AI is intentional and targeted. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Even if artificial intelligence-related market activity is unlikely to be a bubble, as the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) seems to suggest – much less one on the verge of popping – Singapore’s economic strategy must still be built to accommodate its regular ups and downs.

    In its latest macroeconomic review on Wednesday (Oct 14), Singapore’s central bank assessed that “downside risks from an AI-cycle downturn” do not appear immediate.

    Yet, the expectation that AI-led economic growth is cyclical still behooves planners to prepare for when the wheel of fortune inevitably turns – even if they do not think it imminent.

    Artificial IntelligenceMonetary Authority of SingaporeSingapore economyMonetary policy

    TRENDING NOW

    AEM shares were down 4.4% at S$9.57 as at 2.50 pm, having fallen 8% the previous day.

    AEM shares continue fall; CSE tumbles 7.2%

    A resident waiting for a mask vending machine to be set up at Clementi Bus Interchange on Oct 14.

    Haze shelters to open, N95 masks to be distributed amid worsening haze in Singapore

    Just under two-thirds of affected homes are expected to be in London, according to estimates by estate agent Hamptons, and the government has said that it will use a home’s size and nearby sale prices nearby to judge the value of a property. 

    Britain’s mansion tax shows the difficulty of targeting wealth

    From left: Clean Kinetics’ Wilson Lee, Greenphyto’s Susan Chong and Berge Bulk’s James Marshall receive the top awards at the Sustainability Impact Awards.

    Shipping and solar players, agritech entrepreneur win top honours at 2026 Sustainability Impact Awards

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More