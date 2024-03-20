Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Mar 20)

Stories you might have missed

Malaysia economy expected to grow 4-5% in 2024: Bank Negara

MALAYSIA’S central bank forecasts the country’s economy to grow between 4 and 5 per cent in 2024, but cautions that upcoming reforms may cause some short-term pain.

Real estate execs concerned about oversupply of property agents: NUS survey

ABOUT 65 per cent of respondents who are senior executives in the real estate industry felt that there is an oversupply of real estate salespersons in the market, according to a survey published by the National University of Singapore (NUS) on Wednesday (Mar 20).

Prudential posts 43% rise in FY2023 new business profit

PRUDENTIAL reported a 43 per cent rise in new business profit to US$3.1 billion for the financial year ended last December, as compared to US$2.2 billion a year ago.

Philippines’ growth to stay ‘stronger for longer’ in 2024: economists

THE Philippines’ solid growth of 5.6 per cent last year – the highest gross domestic product expansion among its South-east Asian peers – has cemented a “stronger for longer” expectation of the consumer-led economy’s growth in 2024.

ERA steps up push for ‘eventual full digitalisation’

PROPERTY agency ERA Realty is making a deeper push into the digital realm, with more digital training programmes for agents and tech apps for listings and property transactions.

Singapore stocks close slightly higher on Wednesday; STI up 0.1%

SINGAPORE shares ended marginally higher on Wednesday (Mar 20), despite an overnight rally on Wall Street that saw the S&P 500 hitting a record high.