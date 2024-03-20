Philippines’ growth to stay ‘stronger for longer’ in 2024: economists

The Philippines faced the most severe inflation and the most aggressive monetary tightening cycle among all Asean members in 2023. However, the country emerged as South-east Asia’s fastest-growing economy.

THE Philippines’ solid growth of 5.6 per cent last year – the highest gross domestic product expansion among its South-east Asian peers – has cemented a “stronger for longer” expectation of the consumer-led economy’s growth in 2024.

A recent McKinsey report titled Stronger for longer? following the Philippines’ resilient showing last year, cited several factors as key growth drivers, from a resumption in commercial activities and public infrastructure spending to growth in digital financial services.

While last year’s growth was shy of the government’s ambitious target of 6 to 7 per cent, it surpassed the median 5.5 per cent growth of Bloomberg’s poll of economists.

