In the age of AI, what is a university education for?
These institutions back the case for schooling based on knowledge, judgment and the ability to keep learning
- Universities see their role in equipping students with a foundation that can sustain them beyond their first job. PHOTO: CMG
Fresh graduates in Singapore are entering a tougher job market, even as employers continue to have entry-level positions to fill. At the same time, employers are looking beyond academic qualifications, while artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape entry-level work.
In a three-part package, The Business Times examines the changing graduate job market, how students are preparing themselves for work, and what it means for the role of universities.
[SINGAPORE] As students devote more of their time at university to gaining workplace experience, the emphasis on internships is raising a more fundamental question: What is a university education for?