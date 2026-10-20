The Business Times
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EDUCATION IN THE AGE OF AI

In the age of AI, what is a university education for?

These institutions back the case for schooling based on knowledge, judgment and the ability to keep learning

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Low Youjin

Low Youjin

Published Tue, Oct 20, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Universities see their role in equipping students with a foundation that can sustain them beyond their first job.
    • Universities see their role in equipping students with a foundation that can sustain them beyond their first job. PHOTO: CMG

    Fresh graduates in Singapore are entering a tougher job market, even as employers continue to have entry-level positions to fill. At the same time, employers are looking beyond academic qualifications, while artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape entry-level work.

    In a three-part package, The Business Times examines the changing graduate job market, how students are preparing themselves for work, and what it means for the role of universities.

    [SINGAPORE] As students devote more of their time at university to gaining workplace experience, the emphasis on internships is raising a more fundamental question: What is a university education for?

    Singapore manpowerEducationArtificial IntelligenceEmploymentLifelong learningFuture of Work
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