In the age of AI, what is a university education for?

EDUCATION IN THE AGE OF AI

These institutions back the case for schooling based on knowledge, judgment and the ability to keep learning

Universities see their role in equipping students with a foundation that can sustain them beyond their first job. PHOTO: CMG

Fresh graduates in Singapore are entering a tougher job market, even as employers continue to have entry-level positions to fill. At the same time, employers are looking beyond academic qualifications, while artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape entry-level work.

In a three-part package, The Business Times examines the changing graduate job market, how students are preparing themselves for work, and what it means for the role of universities.

[SINGAPORE] As students devote more of their time at university to gaining workplace experience, the emphasis on internships is raising a more fundamental question: What is a university education for?