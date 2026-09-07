The Business Times
business-time-50

Manufacturing has thousands of jobs to fill. But can it shake its image problem?

As Singapore doubles down on advanced manufacturing, companies want to show job seekers that factory jobs have changed

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Low Youjin

Low Youjin

Published Mon, Sep 7, 2026 · 07:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Singapore’s advanced manufacturing sector generated over S$135 billion in value in 2024, and S$800 million has been set aside for a semiconductor research flagship.
    • Singapore’s advanced manufacturing sector generated over S$135 billion in value in 2024, and S$800 million has been set aside for a semiconductor research flagship. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] In Yantai in north-east China, some 6,000 km from Singapore, 26-year-old software engineer Xavier Loh was trying to reconcile three parties’ conflicting requests involving software controlling equipment to be used on board a ship.

    He had to find a solution everyone could accept – not merely rewrite the code.

    That may not sound like manufacturing, but the recent naval architecture and marine engineering graduate works for Nordic Flow Control, developing software that monitors water levels and controls valves aboard vessels, helping to keep them balanced and safe.

    Singapore manufacturingSingapore manpowerAsean BusinessEDBEngineeringROLLS-ROYCEfrencken

    TRENDING NOW

    Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaking at a press conference in Ottawa, on Aug 22, after trade talks with the US collapsed.

    Canada’s fight with the US has far bigger stakes than trade

    According to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the Trump administration wants a say in Canada’s trade negotiations with other countries.

    Will the US-Canada tariff war irrevocably damage bilateral ties?

    The peso has fallen about 7% since the onset of the US-Iran conflict on Feb 28, emerging as one of Asia’s worst performers.

    Record remittances fail to shield Philippine peso’s slide from mounting pressures

    Passengers queueing at check-in desks as flights are cancelled at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta.

    Jakarta airport closure extended as Anak Krakatau eruption disrupts flights

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More