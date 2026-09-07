Manufacturing has thousands of jobs to fill. But can it shake its image problem?

As Singapore doubles down on advanced manufacturing, companies want to show job seekers that factory jobs have changed

Singapore’s advanced manufacturing sector generated over S$135 billion in value in 2024, and S$800 million has been set aside for a semiconductor research flagship. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] In Yantai in north-east China, some 6,000 km from Singapore, 26-year-old software engineer Xavier Loh was trying to reconcile three parties’ conflicting requests involving software controlling equipment to be used on board a ship.

He had to find a solution everyone could accept – not merely rewrite the code.

That may not sound like manufacturing, but the recent naval architecture and marine engineering graduate works for Nordic Flow Control, developing software that monitors water levels and controls valves aboard vessels, helping to keep them balanced and safe.