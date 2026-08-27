Singapore cannot assume economic growth will create as many jobs amid AI shift: Gan Kim Yong

The Republic must also become harder to replace as the global economy grows more contested and fragmented, he says

DPM Gan (left) with Euston Quah, president of the Economic Society of Singapore, at the society’s 70th anniversary dinner. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] The Republic cannot assume that economic growth will translate into the same level of job creation as artificial intelligence transforms work, even as the country seeks to become harder to replace in an increasingly fragmented global economy, said Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong on Thursday (Aug 27).

AI and automation may enable firms to produce more with the same or fewer workers, along with creating new tasks and roles, but he also warned that “some existing ones will change, shrink or disappear”.

“There is no need to be alarmist. This is not likely to lead to immediate, economy-wide job losses,” said DPM Gan, who is also minister for trade and industry (trade), in a speech at the Economic Society of Singapore’s 70th anniversary dinner.

Also in attendance were Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, former DPM and National Research Foundation chairman Heng Swee Keat, and Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow.

DPM Gan, who chairs the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce, also warned against complacency and highlighted the need to manage the AI transition well.

“Ultimately, technology must enable workers to do more valuable work, take on broader responsibilities, earn better wages and progress in their careers,” he said.

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For instance, he said firms adopting AI should not only focus on cost savings, but also on job redesign, training and worker outcomes.

Singapore also needs to identify roles potentially exposed to AI early and create “effective career bridges” into other work that builds on workers’ existing skills, through targeted training, guidance, job matching and placement.

But adaptability cannot rest on workers alone, DPM Gan said.

The broader system must respond faster, with better labour-market information and training more closely linked to actual jobs, so that support begins before disruption turns into prolonged unemployment.

He added that this requires employers, training institutions, unions and government to act together.

“Learning must remain closely connected to work, and support must begin before workers are affected. This is the task of our tripartite partners,” said the deputy prime minister.

However, he acknowledged that “not everyone will, or should, become an AI engineer”, as roles in care, allied health, early childhood education, skilled trades and essential services continue to offer good job opportunities.

Said DPM Gan: “Many of such roles depend on judgment, dexterity, trust and human interaction that technology can support but not easily replace.”

But the aim should not simply be to preserve such jobs, he said. Their productivity, job design and career progression should also be improved to support better wages.

While redistribution and social support will remain necessary, they cannot be the only answer, he added, noting that productive work provides people with more than income. These include agency, dignity, social recognition and confidence that their effort can lead to progress and success.

“This is why good jobs are not simply a social outcome to be addressed after economic strategy is decided. They are part of economic strategy itself.”

Staying relevant

More broadly, DPM Gan said Singapore must rethink how it remains competitive in a global environment where economic decisions are increasingly shaped by national security and domestic politics.

He stressed that it is critical for Singapore to remain open due to its small economy, and that turning inwards would only “narrow our options, constrain our opportunities and leave us even more vulnerable”.

But openness alone is not enough, he said, as the state of the global economy means that while trade and investment will still flow, it will not always be along the most efficient route due to factors such as reliability, security and strategic alignment.

“A hub that is merely convenient or efficient can be bypassed for these considerations,” said DPM Gan. “Singapore must therefore move from just being open to being relevant.”

One way would be by concentrating on areas in which Singapore can build hard-to-replicate advantages, and become integral to companies’ supply chains and operations, he said.

This would mean deepening Singapore’s capabilities in high-value manufacturing and trusted services, anchoring investments through partnerships with local enterprises and research institutions, and building up its talent base.

Singapore must also evolve in its role as a hub, from one through which goods, capital and data pass to one where these flows are decided, managed, financed and governed, added DPM Gan.

“In simple terms, we must move from moving things to determining how things move,” he said. “This is how a small economy creates leverage – by being useful to many, while being difficult to replace in a few important areas.”

Staying relevant will also require constant renewal, he added.

Singapore must support new firms and business models, while helping existing companies restructure or pivot so that scarce land, manpower and capital can move towards more strategic and productive uses.

At the same time, remaining open leaves the country exposed to external shocks, making resilience another priority.

DPM Gan said this means diversifying critical sources, maintaining strategic buffers where needed, deepening trusted partnerships and developing alternatives where possible.

“Resilience buys us time. Agility allows us to do the necessary during that time,” he said.

He added that agility does not mean constantly changing course, but “having the capacity to change when necessary, while focusing sharply on our direction”.

Addressing the Economic Society of Singapore, he said it has a “significant role” to play in helping the wider community understand the consequences and trade-offs of operating in what he described as a “messy world”.

“It must show how decisions in one domain affect another; distinguish immediate efficiency from long-term robustness; identify who bears the costs and who benefits from it; and recognise the value of preserving options given the uncertainties ahead.”

Talks with the US

Following his speech, DPM Gan gave an update on his recent visit to the US in a dialogue with Society president Professor Euston Quah. His discussions with US officials covered forced labour and excess capacity.

“They understand Singapore doesn’t have forced labour, but they were concerned about Singapore allowing imports of products that are produced with forced labour and also trading with these products,” he said.

DPM Gan said he stressed that Singapore is a major trading hub, with trade exceeding three times its gross domestic product, and that tackling forced-labour products in international trade requires international cooperation.

Both sides are discussing a “practical solution” that addresses US concerns while securing preferential tariff treatment for Singapore.

On excess capacity, DPM Gan said Singapore’s export orientation reflects its need to produce at scale despite its small domestic market, rather than create excess capacity.

The US, he said, understood Singapore’s position, although the investigation remains ongoing.

The two parties also discussed deeper cooperation, including on AI governance, as well as possible Singapore-US and Asean-US initiatives.

On transhipment, DPM Gan said Singapore had explained to the US that it strictly enforces rules of origin and does not support companies using the Republic to circumvent tariffs.

Credibility is critical to Singapore as a trading and shipping hub, he said, and noted that enforcement action has been taken against companies that have fraudulently declared goods as originating from the Republic.

“We spent decades building up our credibility so that the world trusts that what we say is what we do,” he said.

More broadly, DPM Gan said the impact of US tariffs on the American economy remains to be seen, but warned of wider consequences for the global trading system.

“If the US can introduce tariffs at will, why not I also introduce tariffs, especially against countries that I don’t like?” he said, referring to how other countries might respond.

“Increasingly, you’ll find that decisions on tariffs may become more arbitrary rather than based purely on economics and on trade agreements,” he added.

“This is something that is definitely detrimental because it undermines the rules-based trading model.”