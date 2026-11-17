Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia are among the countries affected by the new rule

The licence requirement will not apply to semiconductors destined for companies headquartered in the US. PHOTO: PEXELS

[SINGAPORE] A licence will be required to export, re-export or transfer advanced semiconductors from the US to selected countries, including Singapore, following new rules passed by the US Department of Commerce to tighten controls on the export of advanced semiconductors to certain countries.

Apart from Singapore, the licence will also apply to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Brazil.

The licence requirement will not apply to semiconductors destined for companies headquartered in the US, or whose ultimate parent company is headquartered in the country, provided certain reporting requirements are met.

In a joint statement on Tuesday (Nov 17), the Singapore authorities said they were “studying the details of this new measure carefully”.

“We are engaging affected companies to understand the potential impact on their businesses.

“We have also been engaging the relevant US authorities on the scope and implementation of the measure, as well as exploring how to facilitate trusted access for Singapore companies,” said the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information in the joint statement.

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The US’ latest export controls, which are aimed at curbing China’s access to artificial-intelligence chips, come ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in China’s Shenzhen.

It also comes several days after Jensen Huang, the former CEO of Nvidia, resigned on reports of extramarital affairs.

One involved Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman suspected by the US authorities of espionage. She was the former CEO of Singapore-based cloud company Megaspeed, a major Nvidia customer. Megaspeed has been accused of diverting Nvidia’s restricted AI chips to customers in China.

In their statement on Tuesday, the ministries said that Singapore is a “trusted international business hub, underpinned by a strong rule of law”.

“We take our international reputation seriously and do not condone companies using their association with Singapore to circumvent or violate the laws of other countries in their international business activities, including export controls,” they said in the statement.

The ministries added that the city-state will continue to safeguard the integrity of its business environment and continued access to advanced semiconductors and computing capabilities for legitimate companies operating here, and act against those who flout its laws.