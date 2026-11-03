Singapore to ratify Asean haze coordination centre agreement ‘in the next few days’: Grace Fu

It will come into force only after six member states ratify the pact

Fu says Singapore had offered civilian assistance to support Indonesian firefighters, as well as operational support for cloud-seeding. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] The Republic will soon ratify an agreement to establish an Asean haze coordination centre in the coming days, as it prepares to assume chairmanship of the regional bloc in 2027.

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in Parliament on Tuesday (Nov 3) that Singapore will work with other member states to strengthen the implementation of the Asean Agreement on Transboundary Haze Pollution (AATHP), which was first signed in 2002.

The agreement to establish the Asean Coordinating Centre for Transboundary Haze Pollution Control would come into force only after six Asean member states ratify the pact.

Singapore will submit its instrument of ratification “in the next few days”, said Fu, in a reply to parliamentary questions on the recent haze episode. “We will strongly encourage other Asean member states to do so.”

This coordinating centre, to be based in Indonesia, is intended to strengthen regional cooperation and coordination in managing land and forest fires, which she noted are primarily caused by human activities such as the draining of peatlands and slash-and-burn land clearance practices.

Beyond ratifying the establishment agreement, Singapore will also work with other Asean countries to strengthen initiatives addressing the underlying causes of transboundary haze, including sustainable land and peatland management and guidelines on crop burning, Fu said.

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She noted that some Asean members have indicated their intention to raise the issue of transboundary haze at upcoming meetings of the bloc. Fu said Singapore will support these discussions and share its intended actions against companies responsible for the haze.

Singapore’s Pollutant Standard Index first reached “unhealthy” levels in early September, before crossing into the “very unhealthy” range in several regions on Oct 16 and returning to the “good-to-moderate” range on the night of Oct 25.

Regional response

Fu said the Republic has been working with its regional neighbours to address transboundary haze, both bilaterally and through Asean. Its efforts included calling for increased vigilance and cooperation as early as May, ahead of the dry season, she noted.

The minister cited AATHP as the key framework for member states to prevent, monitor and mitigate fires and the resultant haze.

Fu also said Singapore had offered civilian assistance to support Indonesian firefighters, as well as operational support for cloud-seeding.

However, Indonesia informed Singapore on Oct 19 that it was able to manage the situation and did not require foreign assistance.

The two countries’ cooperation on transboundary haze pollution is in line with the memorandum of understanding on environmental cooperation signed between the two countries in June, she said.

“Singapore respects Indonesia’s sovereignty and its assessment of its needs, including whether the establishment of a joint regional firefighting task force would be helpful,” Fu added.