What to expect for Budget 2026

    • Singapore Budget 2026 could focus on long-term issues such as climate change and ageing – themes also present in past years. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
    Published Wed, Jan 21, 2026 · 10:07 AM

    [SINGAPORE] The year 2025 may be remembered as solidifying Singapore’s transition to its fourth-generation (4G) leadership.

    This year should bring a clearer sense of the 4G team’s priorities, with its economic strategy review to be completed by mid-year. Some observers dubbed Budget 2025 an “election Budget”, characterised by largesse in a year that was also Singapore’s 60th year of independence.

    With another election unlikely for four to five years, Budget 2026 could focus on long-term issues such as climate change and ageing – themes also present in past years, said Denise Cheok, head of South-east Asia economics at Moody’s Analytics.With the election over, the focus may be on long-term issues such as climate change and the ageing population.

    Singapore Budget 2026 wishlist

    Here’s what some sectors are hoping will be announced on February 12, when Prime Minister Lawrence Wong delivers the Budget speech in Parliament.

