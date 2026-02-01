The Business Times
SUBSCRIBERS

What makes a ‘good job’ today – and why this is harder to create

It will be hard to redefine a good job without addressing wages, says academic in wake of Economic Strategy Review proposals

Summarise
Low Youjin

Low Youjin

Published Sun, Feb 1, 2026 · 07:33 PM
    • While the idea of a good job has remained broadly consistent, the pathways to achieving one have become less predictable.
    • While the idea of a good job has remained broadly consistent, the pathways to achieving one have become less predictable. PHOTO: CMG

    [SINGAPORE] Good jobs are still defined by pay, stability and progression, but creating such roles – and making them accessible – has become increasingly difficult, labour observers say.

    The issue has come into sharper focus after the Economic Strategy Review (ESR) committee warned on Friday (Jan 30) that economic growth no longer automatically translates into job creation, prompting a rethink of what constitutes a “good job”, including in skilled and technical roles.

    Associate Professor Walter Theseira, a labour economist at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), said the core ingredients of a good job – decent pay, stability and progression – have not fundamentally changed, even as younger workers are often portrayed as seeking something different such as greater flexibility or a stronger sense of purpose.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Singapore economySingapore manpowerJobsEconomic growth

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More