Frasers Property to put hospitality portfolio revamp to shareholder vote on Aug 28

Unrecognised residential revenue stand at about S$1 billion as at end-June

[SINGAPORE] Frasers Property will ask shareholders to approve a proposed optimisation of Frasers Hospitality Trust’s portfolio at an extraordinary general meeting on Aug 28, as part of a broader push to unlock capital from stabilised assets and sharpen its hospitality strategy.

The proposal, disclosed on Tuesday (Aug 11) in the group’s business update for the nine months ended Jun 30, would see the group unlock capital from stabilised hospitality assets while continuing to manage them for third-party capital and earn recurring fee income.

Frasers Property said it would retain assets with upside potential and hold remaining non-core assets for future opportunistic divestment.

The plan also involves consolidating full ownership of Fraser Suites Singapore, which the group said would facilitate redevelopment of the Valley Point site.

The move is one strand of a wider portfolio reshuffle over the nine-month period, as Frasers continued to recycle capital out of stabilised assets while selectively reinvesting in residential as well as industrial and logistics (I&L) developments.

The group recycled about S$2.2 billion in total during 9M FY2026 through its strategic real estate investment trust (Reit) platforms, capital partnerships and third-party asset sales.

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This included divesting stabilised I&L properties worth about S$460 million to Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust and Frasers Property Thailand Industrial Freehold & Leasehold Reit.

The group also injected assets valued at around S$420 million under an expanded strategic capital partnership for its Australian I&L business, and completed roughly S$1.33 billion of non-core asset sales to third parties, mostly Australian retail properties.

On the investment side, Frasers Property replenished its land bank with residential sites in Australia, including the 334-hectare (ha) SkyRidge project in Queensland and a 60 ha site in Geelong, adding around 3,800 units to its pipeline.

In Singapore, the group during 9M FY2026 secured the Kallang Close government land sales (GLS) site, targeted for launch in the second half of 2027. In July, it clinched the Bayshore Drive GLS site.

The group also added about 68,300 square metres to its I&L land bank over the period.

Separately, the group said it has consolidated ownership of the leasehold plot at The Centrepoint, giving it greater flexibility to assess broader rejuvenation plans for the site.

Business update

Unrecognised residential revenue across Singapore, Australia, Thailand and China stood at about S$1 billion as at end-June, moderating from S$1.4 billion a year earlier.

The group pointed to recent launches that support earnings visibility, including Dunearn House in Singapore, where 56 per cent of the 380 units were sold over its Jul 25 to 26 launch weekend.

It also cited Fang Song in Shanghai’s Songjiang district, where 80 per cent of the 191 units were sold following a third-batch launch on May 7.

On the development front, Frasers Property delivered about 205,538 sq m of I&L projects during the 9M period, which it said would strengthen its recurring income base as the projects transition to build-to-core assets.

Frasers Property’s recurring income businesses posted broadly positive operating metrics over the nine months.

Rental reversion was positive across all reported markets in its I&L, retail and commercial segments, though the group did not disclose the reversions in percentage terms at group level.

Occupancy generally held above 90 per cent for the I&L and retail portfolios, while commercial occupancy ranged more widely by market.

Asset enhancement initiatives (AEIs) also progressed, with the Hougang Mall AEI 99 per cent committed ahead of its September 2026 completion, and the first phase of the Nex AEI achieving 87 per cent pre-commitment.

Hospitality performance was more mixed, with revenue per available room (RevPAR) falling year on year in the Asia-Pacific excluding Thailand, as well as Thai regions, on softer average daily rates.

Meanwhile, Europe, the Middle East and Africa saw RevPAR rise, supported by strong long-stay and group demand in the UK, and continued corporate and public-sector demand in Germany.

Frasers Property said it remained focused on active capital management, with net debt to total equity at 93.6 per cent as at end-Q3 FY2026, up from 89.2 per cent at the end of FY2025.

The group held S$2 billion in cash and bank balances as at end-Q3, and said it was well-positioned to repay or refinance upcoming debt, with continuing efforts to extend debt maturities and a focus on green and sustainable financing.