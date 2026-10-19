A bumpy road ahead for some of Singapore’s fresh graduates in their job search

EDUCATION IN THE AGE OF AI

What employers want, and the nature of junior work itself, is changing

A graduate survey released in March found that 88.9% of graduates secured employment within six months of graduating in 2025, down from 92.9% in 2023. PHOTO: CMG

Fresh graduates in Singapore are entering a tougher job market, even as employers continue to have entry-level positions to fill. At the same time, employers are looking beyond academic qualifications, while artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape entry-level work.

In a three-part package, The Business Times examines the changing graduate job market, how students are preparing themselves for work, and what it means for the role of universities.

[SINGAPORE] The road to employment is getting bumpier for some of Singapore’s university graduates.