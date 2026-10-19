A bumpy road ahead for some of Singapore’s fresh graduates in their job search
What employers want, and the nature of junior work itself, is changing
- A graduate survey released in March found that 88.9% of graduates secured employment within six months of graduating in 2025, down from 92.9% in 2023. PHOTO: CMG
Fresh graduates in Singapore are entering a tougher job market, even as employers continue to have entry-level positions to fill. At the same time, employers are looking beyond academic qualifications, while artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape entry-level work.
In a three-part package, The Business Times examines the changing graduate job market, how students are preparing themselves for work, and what it means for the role of universities.
[SINGAPORE] The road to employment is getting bumpier for some of Singapore’s university graduates.
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