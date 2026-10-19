The Business Times
business-time-50
EDUCATION IN THE AGE OF AI

A bumpy road ahead for some of Singapore’s fresh graduates in their job search

What employers want, and the nature of junior work itself, is changing

Summarise
Low Youjin

Low Youjin

Published Mon, Oct 19, 2026 · 07:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • A graduate survey released in March found that 88.9% of graduates secured employment within six months of graduating in 2025, down from 92.9% in 2023.
    • A graduate survey released in March found that 88.9% of graduates secured employment within six months of graduating in 2025, down from 92.9% in 2023. PHOTO: CMG

    Fresh graduates in Singapore are entering a tougher job market, even as employers continue to have entry-level positions to fill. At the same time, employers are looking beyond academic qualifications, while artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape entry-level work.

    In a three-part package, The Business Times examines the changing graduate job market, how students are preparing themselves for work, and what it means for the role of universities.

    [SINGAPORE] The road to employment is getting bumpier for some of Singapore’s university graduates.

    Singapore manpowerArtificial IntelligenceEmploymentEducationFuture of Work

    TRENDING NOW

    GCash is one of the Philippines’ most widely used financial platforms, serving nearly 56% of the country’s adult population in the three months ended Jun 30.

    GCash parent Mynt rises in market debut after S-E Asia’s top 2026 IPO

    Universities see their role in equipping students with a foundation that can sustain them beyond their first job.

    In the age of AI, what is a university education for?

    Senior Minister K Shanmugam said that government agencies are considering legal, regulatory and economic measures to exert pressure on companies responsible for the haze.

    Singapore to use ‘every legal and regulatory lever’ against companies linked to haze: Shanmugam

    In Asia, KKR has larger portfolio allocations in Japan and India relative to other markets, though allocation trends shift every few years.

    ‘IPOs are not the only vehicle’: KKR heads for record exits even as firms stay private for longer

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More