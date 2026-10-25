Government to tackle living costs, secure better jobs as part of full agenda this term: PM Wong

The government will continue creating opportunities and supporting workers through change, he says

PM Lawrence Wong says that his team has a full agenda for the rest of this term of government. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Cost of living, jobs and support for Singaporeans from education to retirement remain key government priorities for the coming years, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday (Oct 25).

There is “much more to come” and his team has a full agenda for the rest of this term of government, he added.

“We will continue tackling cost of living pressures and helping Singapore secure better jobs. We will strengthen support at different life stages – from education to retirement,” he told about 3,000 People’s Action Party (PAP) activists at the biennial party conference held at the Singapore Expo.

This also includes helping Singaporeans who face setbacks in life.

He gave this assurance while acknowledging feedback from Singaporeans who had asked about support for groups beyond families with children, following a major package catered to them that he announced at the National Day Rally in August.

“People asked: What about those without children? What about singles? What about seniors?” said PM Wong, who is the PAP’s secretary-general.

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“So I said, don’t worry; we have not forgotten anyone,” he added. “We are here to serve all Singaporeans. But I cannot announce everything in one speech!”

Singaporeans had given his party a strong mandate to govern for another term, he noted. In the 2025 General Election, the PAP won with 65.57 per cent of the vote.

“But we must always remember: A mandate is not an entitlement,” he noted. “It is a responsibility: to deliver what we promised; tackle the difficult issues facing our country; and prepare our country for what lies ahead.”

These efforts to deliver come as Singapore continues to face an increasingly dangerous and troubled world, he added. But the city-state comes from a position of strength, as it remains a trusted partner and an attractive destination for businesses and investors.

PM Wong said that over the past month, he had met CEOs of major semiconductor firms who are keen to expand their operations here, as well as founders of technology start-ups from around the world.

Leading artificial intelligence companies such as OpenAI and Anthropic have also established offices in Singapore, he noted.

Singapore is proactively reaching out to strengthen partnerships across different parts of the world, and officeholders now travel more frequently to build relationships and deepen cooperation, he added.

The country’s reputation helps to attract investments that support economic growth, create jobs and enable incomes to rise, he said.

But PM Wong cautioned that headline economic figures do not tell the whole story. “Some sectors are doing well. But others are facing pressures. Some workers are benefiting from new opportunities. Others are struggling to keep up.”

Lower-wage workers are worried about keeping pace with rising costs, while Singaporeans in their 40s and 50s who lost their jobs are concerned if they can find employment again.

“Our task is not just to keep the economy growing. It is to make sure that growth translates into better lives for all Singaporeans,” said PM Wong.

PM Wong says the government will continue working closely with NTUC to help workers adapt to economic changes and recover from setbacks. PHOTO: CMG

Singapore’s economy grew by 5.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2026, exceeding the government’s initial forecasts.

But retrenchments rose to 4,620 in the second quarter, the highest level since the final quarter of 2020 amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

PM Wong said the government understood these concerns and will respond to them.

The government will also continue working closely with the National Trades Union Congress to help workers adapt to economic changes and recover from setbacks, he said.

He cited the experience of Fajar Shah Salim, 45, who lost his job in the F&B industry in early 2025 after more than two decades working as a restaurant manager.

As his family’s sole breadwinner, Fajar was worried about paying the bills and starting over in his mid-40s.

He received about S$2,800 over two months through the SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme, while he underwent training. He eventually switched industries and is now an IT operations specialist with ST Engineering.

PM Wong said that Fajar’s experience illustrates how government support and individual effort have to go hand in hand.

“The government stepped in with support when he needed it. But Fajar himself made the effort to retrain and switch to a new career,” he said.

The government will continue creating opportunities and supporting workers through change, but workers must also be prepared to learn and adapt, he added.

Likewise, while the government will reduce the emphasis on examinations and broaden education pathways, parents must give their children space to grow at their own pace.

And even as support for families and seniors was strengthened, Singaporeans must also look out for one another.

“Government, businesses, unions, workers, families and the community – everyone has a role to play,” PM Wong said.

“The Singapore we want cannot be simply delivered by the government to Singaporeans,” he continued. “It has to be built with Singaporeans.”

The partnership that a PAP government strives for is one that listens, acts and delivers, he added. “Comrades, that’s how we build a better Singapore together.” THE STRAITS TIMES