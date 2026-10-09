Haze task force convened, introduces measures as PSI hits the highest in 2026

The 24-hour PSI hits 192 in the central parts at 6 pm, the highest so far in 2026; the hourly PM2.5 reading stands in the ‘elevated’ band at 123

Commuters wearing masks alighting at Tampines Bus Interchange at 8.34 am on Oct 9. PHOTO: ST

When PM2.5 readings are high – between 151 and 250 – people should avoid strenuous outdoor activities for the next hour. PHOTO: ST

The haze in Toa Payoh at 7.45 am on Oct 9. PHOTO: ST

Haze in Teban Gardens Road towards Clementi at 7:30 am on Oct 9. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] N95 masks will be distributed to eligible Singaporeans who may be more vulnerable to the effects of haze or who may have limited means of obtaining them when air quality hits ‘very unhealthy’ levels, the authorities said on Friday (Oct 9).

Such levels are denoted by a Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) reading between 201 and 300.

Mask vending machines will also be made available at selected public transport hubs and social services offices to supplement the distribution efforts by grassroots organisations, Singapore’s haze task force announced in an update on Friday.

The task force is chaired by the National Environment Agency (NEA). Other agencies involved in the 28-member task force include the Ministry of Education, Sport Singapore, the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Health.

The update comes as the 24-hour PSI hit 192 in central Singapore at 6 pm, the highest so far in 2026, while the hourly PM2.5 reading stood in the “elevated” band at 123 in the central region.

Based on the current situation, it is possible that the PSI may exceed 200 and enter the “very unhealthy” range, the authorities said in a media statement issued at about 7 pm.

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The task force last issued an update on Sept 4, when air quality in Singapore breached unhealthy levels for the first time since October 2023.

Eligible Singaporeans can collect N95 masks at vending machines at selected public transport hubs, Social Service Offices and PA venues using their NRICs. They may also ask a family member or friend to collect the masks on their behalf using the eligible person’s NRIC.

The task force added that there are sufficient stocks of N95 masks in retailers’ warehouses and government stockpiles and that it works closely with retailers to ensure the availability of N95 masks to the public.

When air quality breaches the “very unhealthy” threshold, air-conditioned rooms in community clubs, and selected Residents’ Committee and Residents’ Network Centres, will also be set up as haze shelters for the public to seek respite in.

If the PSI crosses into the ‘hazardous’ range when it exceeds 300, the opening hours of the haze shelters in the CCs will be extended to 10 pm.

The authorities said that while classroom lessons will continue, they may be modified as appropriate. For instance, students may be assigned work confined to a sit-down classroom setting and outdoor activities will be avoided.

The Education Ministry will only consider closing schools when air quality worsens further, when the forecast for the next day’s air quality is considered hazardous, when PSI levels are above 300.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) also reminded employers not to compromise on the health and safety of their employees, especially those involved in outdoor work.

When air quality is in the “very unhealthy” range, outdoor work for employees with chronic heart and lung conditions should be avoided. Outdoor work for vulnerable workers, especially the elderly and pregnant women, should be minimised.

If an employer still requires an employee to work due to extenuating circumstances, the employer is strongly urged to provide suitable masks like N95 masks, the task force said.

MOM also advised platform workers who are exposed to the haze while performing outdoor deliveries to follow the measures outlined in the advisory as much as possible.

Healthcare institutions such as public hospitals, polyclinics, and nursing homes have also activated haze preparedness measures, according to the task force. These include using air purifiers, closing the windows in the wards and corridors, and reducing ambient temperature through portable air coolers, where appropriate.

Community care providers offering residential and centre-based services have also been reminded to replace outdoor activities with indoor ones given the worsening air quality. THE STRAITS TIMES