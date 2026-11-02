Johor-Singapore SEZ draws US$21.8b in approved investments; master plan blueprint set for December

About 45% of the sum has been implemented

From left: Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Malaysia’s Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, Singapore’s Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat, and Senior Minister of State Sun Xueling after their meeting at Gardens by the Bay. PHOTO: CMG

[SINGAPORE] The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) has recorded RM88.83 billion (US$21.8 billion) in approved investments under the purview of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority between January 2025 and June 2026.

Of this sum, RM40.3 billion – or about 45 per cent – has been implemented, according to a joint statement issued after the conclusion of the inaugural meeting of the Johor-Singapore Cooperation Ministerial Committee (JSCMC) on Monday (Nov 2).

“The approved projects were associated with 28,755 potential employment opportunities, including 12,796 jobs associated with implemented projects,” the statement said.

“The ministers welcomed the investments from Singapore and Singapore-based companies referred to the Investment Facilitation Centre – Johor by Singapore.”

The JSCMC – which succeeds the Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia and “reflects the deepening and broadening scope of bilateral cooperation” – oversees the implementation of priority initiatives under the JS-SEZ.

The committee’s first meeting at Gardens by the Bay was co-chaired by Singapore’s Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat and Malaysia’s Minister of Economy Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir.

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Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Singapore’s Senior Minister of State for National Development and Transport Sun Xueling were also in attendance, as well as senior officials from both countries.

Akmal told media after the meeting that the committee has agreed to hold the next JS-SEZ Joint Investment Forum – the third such forum – in Malaysia by the first quarter of 2027.

“Definitely, we want to keep up this good momentum, and definitely it will bring benefits to both nations – to the people and to the business communities in these two regions,” he added.

The leaders also noted that the blueprint for the JS-SEZ Master Plan is on track for its scheduled launch at the upcoming Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat in December, after a previous delay.

“The blueprint represents a medium to longer-term vision of what we want to achieve for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone,” said Chee.

“But to be able to realise this vision, a lot of hard work needs to go in between the various agencies to iron out some of these specific initiatives on talent development, on facilitating the movement of people and goods, on facilitating trade and investments, (and on) transportation and connectivity.”

Akmal added: “With this blueprint in place, we expect the momentum for 2027 (to) be hopefully higher in terms of the commitment from both countries.”

Beyond the special economic zone, Chee said that the JSCMC is a useful platform for the two regions to strengthen cooperation on a wide range of issues.

He highlighted connectivity in particular, pointing to enhancements of cross-border taxi services, the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and ongoing discussions about further enhancing ferry services.

In a time of global uncertainty, Singapore and Malaysia must work even more closely together, as like-minded partners and close neighbours, to achieve growth and create good jobs, he added.

During the meeting, both sides received updates on the progress made by the JS-SEZ Joint Working Committee and working groups, and noted future plans covering infrastructure and utilities development, the statement said.

The two sides also noted Malaysia’s ongoing initiatives under Budget 2027 to support the JS-SEZ.

These include the development of the Nexus Sedenak innovation and industrial hub, improvements to infrastructure and transport connectivity, the facilitation of strategic investments and the strengthening of financial services in Forest City.