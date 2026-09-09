The Business Times
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Longer bidding interval pushes up COE premiums; Cat A at all-time high

Categories A and B are oversubscribed by 43%, notes an industry observer

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Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Wed, Sep 9, 2026 · 06:54 PM
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    • A Land Transport Authority spokesperson urges buyers and dealers to be prudent in bidding for COEs.
    • A Land Transport Authority spokesperson urges buyers and dealers to be prudent in bidding for COEs. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums rose across the board for all categories of vehicles in the latest round of bidding on Wednesday (Sep 9), which automotive industry observers attributed primarily to the longer interval between tenders.

    Particularly, Category A achieved a record high of S$133,009 in September’s first bidding exercise, up 3.5 per cent or S$4,508 for the group applicable to mainstream cars. This came after the category’s last record of S$129,000 in July.

    Meanwhile, Category B, for larger or more powerful cars, rose 3.1 per cent or S$4,000 to S$135,001, and Category E, the open category, was up 2.1 per cent at S$137,890.

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