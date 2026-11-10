MHA deputy secretary Chan Tsan to succeed Ng Lang as LTA chief executive

Chan has been with the Ministry of Home Affairs for 26 years

Chan will relinquish his MHA and HTX appointments and will succeed LTA chief executive Ng Lang on May 1, 2027. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) deputy secretary (development) Chan Tsan will become chief executive of the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on May 1, 2027.

Chan, 53, who is also chief executive of the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), will become chief executive (designate) of LTA on Jan 1, 2027 before becoming chief executive in May, said MHA and Ministry of Transport on Tuesday (Nov 10).

Chan will relinquish his MHA and HTX appointments on Feb 1, 2027, and will succeed current LTA chief executive Ng Lang, 61.

Chan has 26 years of experience with MHA across various roles, including director (technology), and group chief capability development. He established HTX in 2019 and led the transformation of the Home Team’s science and technology ecosystem. He also expanded public safety science and technology by launching the Home Team x AI movement in 2024.

Chan bolstered research and innovation by creating the First (Forensic Innovation Research for Strategic Transformation) Lab in 2024 to combat synthetic drugs and emerging crime, deploying the world’s first cyborg cockroach for search and rescue, and establishing the Home Team Humanoid Robotics Centre in 2026.

Ng Lang became chief executive of the Land Transport Authority in 2020. PHOTO: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

Ng, 61, who was appointed chief executive of LTA on Sep 1, 2020, was previously CEO of JTC Corporation, Urban Redevelopment Authority and National Parks Board.

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Throughout his tenure, he directed major infrastructure initiatives as outlined in LTA’s Land Transport Master Plan, navigating disruptions arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions. This included the opening of Thomson-East Coast Line Stages 4 and 5, and the Downtown Line 3 extension and Hume station, among others.

He also worked with public transport operators to strengthen rail reliability and maintenance practices, and oversaw the expansion of Singapore’s cycling network, while also pushing for the transition towards cleaner vehicles including electric buses, and establishing a national electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Additionally, Ng kicked off the integration of novel mobility solutions, such as introducing self-driving public shuttles in Punggol, and has helped position the nation’s land transport ecosystem to meet long-term demands.

Moh Tser Loong, currently deputy commissioner of Police (operations), will be appointed deputy secretary (development), MHA (designate) and chief executive, HTX (designate) on Dec 1, 2026, before being made deputy secretary (development), MHA and chief executive, HTX on Feb 1, 2027.