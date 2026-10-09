Mooted COE changes will solve category issues, but higher premiums likely: observers
Combining categories will mean more intense competition; private-hire cars will also benefit from rebates
- Industry watchers say LTA’s proposed change to the COE system would solve the current issue of certain premium cars being treated as mainstream ones. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT
[SINGAPORE] The proposed changes to the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system will solve problems with the current categories and help differentiate mass-market and luxury cars, said industry observers, but they are also likely to push premiums up and boost the take-up of private-hire vehicles.
Walter Theseira, associate professor of economics at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said: “Giving a rebate to mass-market cars for COEs and a surcharge to cars with a higher cost will achieve the objective of having a price difference in COEs between mass-market and luxury cars.”
But automotive consultant Say Kwee Neng said: “In terms of overall affordability or price level, merging the two categories may be the worst thing to do as it is almost guaranteed to bring premiums to a higher level.”
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