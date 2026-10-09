Mooted COE changes will solve category issues, but higher premiums likely: observers 

News Analysis

Combining categories will mean more intense competition; private-hire cars will also benefit from rebates

Industry watchers say LTA’s proposed change to the COE system would solve the current issue of certain premium cars being treated as mainstream ones. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] The proposed changes to the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system will solve problems with the current categories and help differentiate mass-market and luxury cars, said industry observers, but they are also likely to push premiums up and boost the take-up of private-hire vehicles.

Walter Theseira, associate professor of economics at the Singapore University of Social Sciences, said: “Giving a rebate to mass-market cars for COEs and a surcharge to cars with a higher cost will achieve the objective of having a price difference in COEs between mass-market and luxury cars.”

But automotive consultant Say Kwee Neng said: “In terms of overall affordability or price level, merging the two categories may be the worst thing to do as it is almost guaranteed to bring premiums to a higher level.”