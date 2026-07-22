PM Wong’s Cabinet reshuffle: Key changes and promotions

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will also be renamed the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry

Members of PM Wong’s (fourth from left) new Cabinet include (from left) Goh Pei Ming, Zaqy Mohamad, Jeffrey Siow, David Neo and Jasmin Lau. PHOTO: ZB

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Jul 22) promoted three political office-holders to full ministers in his latest Cabinet reshuffle, and moved several ministers into new portfolios – he also brought labour chief Ng Chee Meng back into government.

The changes – most of which will take effect on Jul 27 – also see K Shanmugam elevated to senior minister, Jasmin Lau appointed acting minister for manpower, and the Ministry of Trade and Industry renamed the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry from Oct 1.

Ng’s appointment marks his return to the Cabinet.

After being elected as Member of Parliament for Jalan Kayu in the 2025 General Election, the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) secretary-general had asked not to be given a government appointment so he could focus on his parliamentary and labour movement responsibilities.

PM Wong had described the arrangement as temporary, noting that the NTUC secretary-general traditionally served in the Cabinet.

Here are the key changes:

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1. Shanmugam made SM; three others to become full ministers

Shanmugam will be appointed senior minister while retaining his roles as coordinating minister for national security and minister for home affairs. He will join former prime minister and Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the senior minister ranks.

Jeffrey Siow, currently acting minister for transport and senior minister of state for finance, will become minister for transport and second minister for finance.

David Neo, the current acting minister for culture, community and youth, will become minister for culture, community and youth and second minister for education.

Sim Ann, who is presently senior minister of state for foreign affairs and home affairs, will be promoted to minister and appointed second minister for foreign affairs and second minister for home affairs.

(Clockwise from top left) K Shanmugam, Jeffrey Siow, David Neo and Sim Ann. PHOTOS: MDDI

2. Major portfolio reshuffle

Dr Tan See Leng will move from the Ministry of Manpower to become minister for trade and industry (energy and industry). Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will concurrently serve as minister for trade and industry (trade).

NTUC secretary-general Ng will return to government as minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, a role he previously held from 2018 to 2020.

Lau, currently minister of state, will become acting minister for manpower. She will also be promoted to senior minister of state in the Ministry of Digital Development and Information, while relinquishing her appointment at the Ministry of Education.

3. Other appointments and promotions

Goh Pei Ming will be promoted to senior minister of state, and will serve in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Zaqy Mohamad will remain senior minister of state in the Ministry of Defence after being appointed acting minister-in-charge of Muslim affairs on Jul 20. He will relinquish his appointment at the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

Alvin Tan will become minister of state for foreign affairs while remaining minister of state for national development. He will relinquish his appointment at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim will become minister of state for home affairs while remaining minister of state for foreign affairs. He will relinquish his appointment at the Ministry of Social and Family Development.

Former civil servants Foo Cexiang and Shawn Loh, who entered Parliament in the 2025 General Election, will also become political office-holders.

Foo will be appointed minister of state for manpower and the Ministry of Trade and Industry from Sep 1, while Loh will be appointed minister of state for education and the Ministry of Health from Jan 1, 2027.

Former civil servants Foo Cexiang (left) and Shawn Loh, who entered Parliament in the 2025 General Election, will also become political office-holders. PHOTOS: ZB FILE

4. MTI to get a new name

The Ministry of Trade and Industry will be renamed the Ministry of Energy, Trade and Industry from Oct 1.

PM Wong said the change reflects how energy is “becoming increasingly central to Singapore’s economic competitiveness, industrial transformation and long-term resilience”.

Tap for full Cabinet line-up:

Full list of appointments in PM Wong’s Cabinet