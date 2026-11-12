Singapore bars Alice Huang, woman tied to affair with Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, for misleading police

The ex-Megaspeed CEO gave information she knew was inaccurate to downplay her role in the firm, says MHA

Alice Huang has been in the news since allegations emerged that she had gathered information for Beijing through a “close relationship” with Jensen Huang. PHOTO: CTI

[SINGAPORE] Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy accused of having an affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, has been barred from re-entering Singapore for having given police information she knew to be inaccurate, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday (Nov 12).

The former Megaspeed International CEO, also known as Huang Le, gave the said information to the police to downplay her role in the company, MHA added.

Megaspeed, a Singapore-based cloud computing firm and major Nvidia customer, has been accused of diverting Nvidia’s restricted artificial intelligence chips to customers in China – an accusation the company has denied.

MHA said Alice Huang was given a stern warning, and her passport was returned on Feb 26. She left Singapore the same day.

The police, in consultation with the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), concluded in February that there was insufficient evidence that she had committed an offence over the possibly inaccurate declarations for which Megaspeed was being investigated.

MHA said the Hong Kong resident was investigated because she was then Megaspeed’s CEO, chairperson and one of its key controllers. She was not based in Singapore.

THE BUSINESS TIMES INSIGHTS Powering Asean's Future 2026 Find out how enterprises are navigating power constraints and sustainability targets ACCESS THE INSIGHTS

Not investigated for espionage

Alice Huang has been in the headlines since news broke on Oct 29 that US agencies suspected her of gathering information for Beijing through a “close relationship” with Jensen Huang, who was revealed on Thursday to be stepping down.

Chief financial officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO.

It was also reported that US officials believed the two were romantically linked, and that she had been recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security.

On Nov 8, Jensen Huang admitted in an e-mail to Nvidia staff that he had been “unfaithful” to his wife, without naming Alice Huang.

China’s Foreign Ministry called the allegations unsubstantiated and described them as smears.

MHA said in its Thursday statement that Alice Huang was not investigated for espionage.

Nvidia’s board announced an independent investigation on Nov 8, to be overseen by a committee of independent directors.

The board said it had no reason to believe national security or Nvidia’s secrets were compromised. Three US House committee chairs have asked Jensen Huang for a closed-door briefing on Nov 18.

Megaspeed bought more than US$4.8 billion worth of Nvidia chips over two years, The New York Times reported.

It denies illegally transferring Nvidia chips to China. Corporate filings show that the company took the Megaspeed name in March 2023, when Alice Huang joined as managing director.

In a statement earlier on Thursday, Megaspeed CEO and chairman Tan Yong Pong said it takes its compliance obligations under US export control laws “extremely seriously”.

It said it had cooperated with inspections by the US Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, and had retained a US law firm to lead a census of its graphics processing units, and to independently verify its export control compliance practices.

Probe into server exports

The Singapore Police Force and Singapore Customs began investigating several companies and their key officers, including Megaspeed, in February 2025 over potential false declarations on the purchase of servers.

On Feb 26, 2025, the police raided 22 locations after an anonymous tip-off. Three men were charged with fraud on Feb 27, 2025, over servers from Dell and Supermicro, in a case prosecutors said involved transactions worth US$390 million.

Megaspeed’s name did not come out publicly until October 2025, when The New York Times reported the alleged diversion of Nvidia chips by the company. Singapore authorities gave confirmation to the newspaper that it was under investigation for possible violations of local laws.

MHA said the servers were bought by companies under investigation and exported through Singapore to Malaysia without entering the local market.

The police were examining whether they were later routed elsewhere, contrary to declarations made in Singapore.

On Jun 24, 2025, the US Bureau of Industry and Security conducted a voluntary post-shipment verification check at Megaspeed with Alice Huang present. MHA said this was the first time Singapore learnt of the US’ interest in the company and her.

The police interviewed her the same day and impounded her passport under Section 112 of the Criminal Procedure Code to secure her attendance.

Singapore sought information from the US and other destination jurisdictions, MHA said. It said Supermicro, a US-based server supplier relevant to the probe, gave limited cooperation.

The police and AGC raised the issue with the US authorities at a meeting on Jul 7, 2025. The police have repeated its request to the US Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation since September 2025.

MHA said that Singapore has received only limited information or assistance on the company.

Investigations into Megaspeed and six other individuals are ongoing. None of the six has been in Singapore since the probes began.

Between February 2025 and July 2026, four individuals and four companies were charged in court, including with fraud by false representation over server purchases. The offences carry jail terms of up to 20 years each.

“Where there is evidence of breaches of Singapore law, we take firm action,” the ministry said, adding that Singapore does not enforce other countries’ unilateral export controls.