Singapore must face global shifts with adaptability, resilience: PM Wong in Chinese New Year message

With Budget 2026 providing more assurance and support, he calls on Singaporeans to turn challenges into opportunities

In his annual Chinese New Year message, PM Lawrence Wong drew on the symbolism of the Fire Horse – associated with change and movement in the Chinese zodiac – to frame the challenges ahead. PHOTO: MDDI

[SINGAPORE] Resilience and adaptability are needed amid global uncertainty, as geopolitical currents shift and technology reshapes lives, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his annual Chinese New Year message on Monday (Feb 16).

This is the Year of the Fire Horse in the Chinese zodiac, which is associated with change and movement, he noted, drawing a parallel with the challenges ahead.

“But the Fire Horse also symbolises resilience and strength of spirit,” he added. “Let us face the year ahead with adaptability and confidence, ready to reimagine what is possible for ourselves and for our country.

“Then we can turn challenges into opportunities, and continue moving forward as one people.”

In his message, PM Wong paid particular attention to families and seniors – two groups which received support during Budget 2026.

“When our families are strong, Singapore is strong. This is why supporting families – young and old – remains a key priority for the government,” he said.

Budget 2026 will provide an additional S$500 in Community Development Council Vouchers for every household, and S$500 in Child LifeSG credits for every Singaporean child aged 12 and below.

There were moves to make preschools more accessible and affordable, such as raising the monthly household income threshold for subsidies to S$15,000, from S$12,000 before. This will benefit more than 60,000 families.

Letting seniors age with dignity

“At the same time, Singapore must be a place where our seniors can age with dignity and purpose,” said PM Wong.

He highlighted the Age Well SG initiative, in which neighbourhoods are being reshaped so that seniors can continue living independently and stay connected to their communities.

The government is also working with employers to redesign jobs and support seniors to refresh their skills, so they can “contribute meaningfully for as long as they wish”, he added.

For instance, Budget 2026 included an extension of the Senior Employment Credit – a wage offset for employers who hire and retain senior workers – to end-2027.

There was also a one-time Central Provident Fund top-up of up to S$1,500 for Singaporeans aged 50 and above whose retirement savings fall below the Basic Retirement Sum.

Mutual respect

This year’s Chinese New Year is especially meaningful as it coincides with the start of Ramadan, PM Wong noted.

“The coming together of these two occasions reminds us of the beauty of multicultural Singapore – a society where different cultures, traditions and faiths live together in mutual respect,” he said.

Noting that this harmony “was built patiently over generations through mutual respect, trust and understanding”, he stressed the need to actively renew it, not take it for granted.

“Each generation has a responsibility to strengthen it – through how we live, interact and treat one another,” he said.

“Let us continue to enlarge our common space, deepen our shared bonds, and celebrate our diversity as a source of strength.”