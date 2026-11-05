Singapore retail sales growth accelerates to 1.7% in September, but misses median forecast

Sales increase in only six of 14 categories, on a yearly basis

The computer and telecommunications equipment category records the largest increase, at 16.5%. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Retail sales picked up to grow 1.7 per cent year on year in September, from August’s upwardly revised 0.8 per cent expansion, but came in under private-sector economists’ consensus estimates, data from the Singapore Department of Statistics showed on Thursday (Nov 5).

According to a Bloomberg poll, economists forecast a median 2.2 per cent rise.

Year on year, most retail sectors recorded growth in sales. The increase was led by computer and telecommunications equipment, followed by petrol service stations.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales increased 2.5 per cent, up from the 1.7 per cent growth recorded in August.

On a seasonally adjusted, month-on-month basis, retail sales slid 1 per cent in September, extending August’s 0.9 per cent fall.

Excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories, retail sales declined 1.8 per cent on the month, compared with a 0.6 per cent rise previously.

Key figures

Year on year: 1.7 per cent

Year on year, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories: 2.5 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted: -1 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted, excluding motor vehicles, parts and accessories: -1.8 per cent

Total retail sales value: S$4.3 billion

Year on year, sales grew in just six of the 14 categories:

Supermarkets and hypermarkets: 2.2 per cent

Petrol service stations: 6.5 per cent

Cosmetics, toiletries and medical goods: 6 per cent

Furniture and household equipment: 5.3 per cent

Computer and telecommunications equipment: 16.5 per cent

Others: 3.3 per cent

These remaining categories reported declines:

Department stores: -3.4 per cent

Mini-marts and convenience stores: -5.6 per cent

Food and alcohol: -0.2 per cent

Motor vehicles, parts and accessories: -2.4 per cent

Wearing apparel and footwear: -1.5 per cent

Recreational goods: -0.1 per cent

Watches and jewellery: -1.5 per cent

Optical goods and books: -2.5 per cent

F&B services diverge

Year on year: 1 per cent

Month on month, seasonally adjusted: 0.8 per cent

Segments within the F&B sector posted mixed performances year on year: