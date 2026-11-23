This is due to lower inflation for services, and electricity and gas

Overall inflation year-on-year fell to 1.9% in October from the previous month’s 2.2%. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s overall inflation dropped in October due to lower inflation for services, and electricity and gas, though with a slight increase for retail and other goods.

Core inflation year on year slowed to 1.5 per cent compared with September’s 2 per cent, according to data from the Singapore Department of Statistics on Monday (Nov 23).

October’s core prices remain unchanged on a month-on-month basis. Core inflation excludes private transport and accommodation to better reflect household expenses.

Overall inflation year on year also fell to 1.9 per cent in October from the previous month’s 2.2 per cent, because of lower services, electricity and gas, and private transport inflation. On a month-on-month basis, it fell by 0.3 per cent in October.

The speed of private transport inflation slowed to 6.7 per cent from September’s 7.1 per cent due to a more gradual increase in car prices, while accommodation inflation was unchanged at 0.9 per cent in October as housing rents rose at a similar pace compared with the previous month.

Services inflation dropped to 1.1 per cent from September’s 1.7 per cent, due to smaller increases in airfares as well as in the costs of health insurance and healthcare services.

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Retail and other goods’ inflation, however, picked up to 1.6 per cent from 1.2 per cent the previous month, as furniture prices rose and household appliance prices fell at a slower pace.

Food inflation shrank slightly to 2.3 per cent from September’s 2.4 per cent, due to the prices of non-cooked food rising at a slower pace.

Electricity and gas prices’ inflation had the biggest drop to 1 per cent, from September’s 8.7 per cent, due to electricity prices rising at a slower pace in October.

The decline in year-on-year electricity inflation was largely due to the lower regulated electricity tariff in October 2026 compared with that in September. THE STRAITS TIMES