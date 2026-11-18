The initiative aims to benefit 20,000 SME business owners and employees

The new programme, “Grow your way with OCBC”, aims to help SMEs build a workforce with the right skills to support organisational needs. PHOTO: OCBC

[SINGAPORE] Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are able to access workforce development programmes at no cost under OCBC’s new initiative.

“Grow your way with OCBC”, as it is called, aims to help SMEs build a workforce with the right skills to support current and future organisational needs.

It was launched in partnership with continuing education and training provider National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) LearningHub on Nov 4 at the OCBC Campus, which was attended by Desmond Tan, NTUC deputy secretary-general and the senior minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The workforce development initiative builds on OCBC’s skills-first programme that targeted its staff, and comes as SMEs face growing challenges in attracting skilled talent and adapting to rapid technological change.

Elaine Heng, head of OCBC global commercial banking, said: “As SMEs adapt to technological change, shifting customer expectations and an increasingly digital-first economy, building the right skills and capabilities has become essential to staying competitive.”

Offered at no cost, the initiative aims to alleviate cost-related barriers to workforce training.

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Over a 12-month period, participants can engage in learning events, workshops and expert-led sessions to hone critical skills in business growth, digital transformation, business resilience and leadership.

The initiative targets SMEs with annual turnovers of S$20 million and below, and aims to benefit 20,000 business owners and employees.

According to a 2026 Singapore Business Federation survey, difficulties in finding candidates with relevant skills sets have risen into the top five manpower challenges.

At the same time, training costs remain a challenge, with one in two respondents citing them as a barrier to investing in employee development.

Prior to this programme, OCBC has provided comprehensive and targeted support to SMEs beyond banking.

This includes the market-first regional Women Unlimited Programme that spanned Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia. It supported women entrepreneurs with networking and business-matching opportunities, as well as educational workshops.

On the sustainability front, the bank also rolled out a free online ESG assessment tool in June 2026 that was available to SMEs in Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Indonesia.

“Through our partnership with OCBC, we are bringing industry-relevant training closer to businesses, building both technological capabilities and the human intelligence needed to lead, adapt and build resilience,” said NTUC LearningHub chief executive Jeremy Ong.