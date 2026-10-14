‘If you can make it in Singapore, you can make it anywhere’: Minor Food CEO
Diversification is key amid pressure from China F&B players and the new Johor transport link, says Dellen Soh
- Dellen Soh leads Minor Food, which has more than 2,700 outlets in two dozen countries and over 30 brands. PHOTO: MINOR FOOD
[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s F&B sector has a reputation for being extremely cut-throat and unforgiving.
High costs, discerning consumers and an influx of international brands, particularly from mainland China, combine to create a tough operating environment for established players and new entrants alike.
Yet, for the CEO and chairman of casual-dining restaurant operator Minor Food, it is exactly the reason to have a footprint in the city-state.
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