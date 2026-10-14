‘If you can make it in Singapore, you can make it anywhere’: Minor Food CEO

Diversification is key amid pressure from China F&B players and the new Johor transport link, says Dellen Soh

Dellen Soh leads Minor Food, which has more than 2,700 outlets in two dozen countries and over 30 brands. PHOTO: MINOR FOOD

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s F&B sector has a reputation for being extremely cut-throat and unforgiving.

High costs, discerning consumers and an influx of international brands, particularly from mainland China, combine to create a tough operating environment for established players and new entrants alike.

Yet, for the CEO and chairman of casual-dining restaurant operator Minor Food, it is exactly the reason to have a footprint in the city-state.