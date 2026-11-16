Among those surveyed who used the tech, 82% report a positive impact on productivity in the past 12 months

From left: Rachel Lee, business development lead at HoneyMill SG; Low Yen Ling, the senior minister of state for energy, trade and industry; Gerald Wong, co-founder and lead trainer at SpeakEasy Lab; and Taabeer Ather, Asia-Pacific economic impact programmes lead at Meta. PHOTO: META

[SINGAPORE] Nearly all, or 94 per cent, of small business owners surveyed in Singapore believe they need more guidance to make the most of artificial intelligence, showed a new YouGov research commissioned by Meta and released on Monday (Nov 16).

At the same time, 96 per cent of those surveyed plan to use AI to some extent for marketing and content creation over the next 12 months.

The survey spoke to 3,983 small business owners in Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, India, Thailand, Japan and Hong Kong between August and September 2026 on AI adoption and the barriers preventing it.

Among the 501 small business owners surveyed in Singapore whose businesses have used AI, 82 per cent reported a positive impact on productivity over the past 12 months.

Of those who experienced productivity gains, 62 per cent said they used the time saved to improve the quality of existing work.

Against this backdrop, Meta on Monday announced the launch of Dream Render, an AI-powered web application that helps businesses speed up the video-creation process from production to publishing.

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The announcement was made at Meta Upskill Day 2026, which brought together more than 180 small businesses, heartland merchants and creator-entrepreneurs for practical training.

Speaking at a panel session during the event, Senior Minister of State for Energy, Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said AI can help smaller businesses expand their capabilities without having to significantly increase their manpower.

“Whether you are running your heartland shop with two or three persons, if we use AI and agentic power well, you can function like a 10-man team or even more,” she said.

However, she stressed that businesses first need to understand their own needs and level of AI readiness, before deciding which tools to adopt.

Readiness, she added, would differ from one business to another, depending on factors such as its stage of development and whether it is run by a second or third-generation owner looking to reinvent the business.

She also indicated the role of Enterprise Singapore’s business advisers in helping small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) assess their readiness and identify suitable AI tools.

The agency has a team of advisers working with businesses to identify opportunities to grow revenue, improve profitability and productivity, and optimise resources and operations.

Meta trained 26 Enterprise Singapore business advisers who work with heartland merchants in October.

The company, which operates Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, said more than 3.5 billion people use its platforms every month, while more than 200 million businesses use them to connect with customers and grow.

Time-starved and resource-constrained

Despite the potential benefits, SMEs face practical challenges in adopting AI, particularly when they are already operating with lean teams and limited resources.

In an interview with The Business Times, Meta Singapore managing director Nicole Tan said understanding what SMEs need is central to the company’s approach to developing its tools and training programmes.

Referencing Meta’s research with YouGov earlier this year, she noted that SMEs are often time-starved and resource-constrained, as enterprise owners juggle day-to-day operations while trying to grow their businesses.

Their initial use of AI has therefore tended to focus on productivity and optimisation, including handling customer enquiries. Tan said Meta was working to make its AI tools accessible and straightforward to use, reducing the time and skills needed to get started.

For instance, she said Meta Business Agent can be set up using an enterprise’s existing information, while Dream Render allows users to generate video content by entering prompts and brand details.