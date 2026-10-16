SNEF names Poon Hong Yuen as next CEO

Senior public servant will succeed Hao Shuo, who is returning to the public service

SNEF chief executive Hao Shuo (left) and Poon Hong Yuen, who takes over as CEO on Dec 1. PHOTOS: SNEF

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF) has named Poon Hong Yuen as its next chief executive officer, replacing Hao Shuo after a two-year tenure.

Poon will join as CEO-designate on Nov 1 and take over formally on Dec 1, SNEF said on Friday (Oct 16).

He is currently deputy secretary at the Ministry of Digital Development and Information. He previously served as deputy secretary (workforce) at the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and chief executive of the former Spring Singapore.

SNEF president Kuah Boon Wee said that Poon’s experience would position him well to lead the federation through technological and economic change. “His leadership experience and contributions to workforce policy, enterprise development and the digital economy will be invaluable as SNEF champions employers’ interests, strengthens tripartism and helps businesses harness emerging technologies for workforce transformation and sustainable growth,” he noted.

Hao, who joined SNEF as CEO in December 2024, will leave to take up a new appointment in the public service. SNEF did not disclose his next role. Before joining SNEF, he was divisional director for manpower planning and policy at MOM, where he oversaw workforce planning, labour market policies, foreign workforce policies and HR sector development.

Under him, SNEF strengthened its policy, research and communications capabilities, while membership grew to more than 4,000 corporate members employing about 900,000 workers. More than 700 employers have taken part in workplace and workforce transformation programmes administered by SNEF in the last two years, benefiting over 3,200 employees.

Kuah said that Hao also worked with MOM and the National Trades Union Congress on policy reviews, including the Employment Act review and tripartite work on senior employment.